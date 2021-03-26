Trump may visit border ‘soon’ but is waiting for Biden ‘to fail on his own’, aide says

Justin Vallejo
·1 min read
Donald Trump at his last visit to the US-Mexico border

Donald Trump at his last visit to the US-Mexico border

Donald Trump is considering a visit to the US-Mexico border but is giving Joe Biden enough space to “fail on his own”, according to aide Jason Miller.

In a new podcast interview, Mr Miller was asked if the former president was planning to return to the border to highlight the growing migrant “disaster”.

“We discussed that recently, I could see him doing that soon,” he told The Michael Berry Show following Joe Biden’s first press conference as president.

Mr Trump was waiting, however, to let Mr Biden “go and fail on his own before he goes and steps in on that”.

Mr Biden, who has said he plans on visiting the border “at some point”, this week tasked Kamala Harris with “stemming the migration” at the border with Mexico.

Read more:

Mr Miller said Mr Trump was holding off on returning to the border for the first time since the last days of his presidency so he didn’t give Mr Biden an excuse to “weasel out” of having to go to the border himself.

“I think there’s a very fine line between calling someone out on policies and then appearing to do something that’s showboating or give Joe Biden an opportunity to point and say, ‘See this isn’t serious, look at president Trump down at the border making a scene out of this’,” Mr Miller said.

“And so not immediately but I could see a trip at some point in the future here. But it is something that president Trump is really concerned about.”

