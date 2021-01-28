Trump and McCarthy discuss ‘taking back the House’ in 2022 elections
Donald Trump met with Republican House minority leader Kevin McCarthy at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to discuss “taking back the House” during 2022 midterm elections, signaling the former president’s critical role in the fractured GOP’s future after it lost a Senate majority and the White House.
“President Trump’s popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time,” according to a statement from the former president’s political action committee Save America.
The former president has “agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House," according to the statement. “The work has already started.”
