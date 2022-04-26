Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes pleads with FOX hosts to post more on TRUTH Social.

Devin Nunes, Trump Media & Technology Group CEO urged followers to use Truth Social, an alternative tech media platform created by the group, as he appeared on Fox Business Monday morning.

Truth Social, Twitter’s rival new app claims to give its users freedom of speech as they will not be suspended or banned over the content of their posts. Truth Social moved over to the Rumble Cloud system on Saturday to restore free speech on social media platforms.

Speaking about the migration Nunes said, “We cannot be canceled by any tech tyrants.”

Twitter is known to monitor the content its users post on its platform which Elon Musk, the new owner of the app wants to change among other things.

Elon Musk reached a deal on Monday to buy Twitter for $44B and said that the social media platform has a lot of potential which he aimed to unlock in the future. This might not be good news for Truth Social, its rival.