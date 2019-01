WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and a bipartisan group of lawmakers dubbed the Problem Solvers Caucus held a "constructive" meeting on Wednesday, the White House said, as a partial shutdown of the U.S. government stretched into its 26th day.

"They listened to one another and now both have a good understanding of what the other wants," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement posted to Twitter.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis)