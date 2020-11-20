Trump meeting with Michigan Republicans will not include campaign: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Michigan Republicans on Friday is not an "advocacy meeting" and will not include campaign officials, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, without providing further details of the meeting agenda.

"This is not an advocacy meeting. There will be no one from the campaign there. He routinely meets with lawmakers from all across the country," McEnany told reporters

Trump will meet with Michigan's state legislative leaders, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House of Representatives Speaker Lee Chatfield, as his campaign seeks to challenge Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's win earlier this month based on unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

