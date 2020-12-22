Trump meets with GOP lawmakers including QAnon supporter in desperate last-ditch bid to overturn election result

Matt Mathers
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Monday met with congressional Republicans to discuss a desperate last-ditch bid to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.

The White House meetings comprised around a dozen GOP lawmakers and were reportedly organised by Mo Brooks, representative for Alabama's 5th Congressional district.

The group also met with Mike Pence, vice president, as well as members of Mr Trump's legal team.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, representative-elect for Georgia's 14th congressional district, who has previously promoted QAnon conspiracies, is said to be among the other Trump loyalists who attended the meetings.

According to Politico, Mr Brooks is leading the group, which is planning to challenge the president-elect's victory when Congress meets to certify it on 6 January.

“It was a back-and-forth concerning the planning and strategy for January,” he told the outlet in a phone interview, before going on to claim support for the group is growing.

He said there were "dozens" of House Republicans backing the move to frustrate the will of the American people.

And there are "multiple" senators, Mr Brooks added, without naming any.

John Thune, a South Dakota senator, disputes Mr Brooks claims of increasing support. He told Politico the effort is “going down like a shot dog.”

Any move to block Congress from certifying Mr Biden's win is likely to fail.

There is little support for the challenge in the Senate, where Republicans currently hold a slim majority.

Even if support did grow in the Senate, any attempt to overturn the election would have to first clear the House, where Democrats have a majority.

Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, has warned against Republicans getting involved in the plans, saying the could tear the party apart.

House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, has so far avoided questions on the matter.

