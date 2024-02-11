Trump meets with GOP megadonor Miriam Adelson

Former President Donald Trump dined with casino executive Miriam Adelson in Las Vegas on Thursday, his latest indication he is moving to consolidate the support of the Republican donor class.

Adelson, who according to Forbes is worth an estimated $35 billion, could play a key role in Trump’s bid for a second term. Adelson and her husband, the late Las Vegas mogul Sheldon Adelson, were the biggest donors to Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, giving $90 million to a super PAC that was supporting him.

The dinner was confirmed by two people familiar with it and granted anonymity to describe a private meeting. An Adelson representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump has in recent weeks been courting potential mega-donors to his campaign, some of whom did not support him in the Republican primary. He has recently secured the backing of aerospace executive Robert Bigelow, who was the biggest donor to the campaign of Trump’s former rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump has been working to cultivate Adelson’s support for months. He also previously dined with her in October, while he was visiting Las Vegas to attend the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual conference, and he met with her last year at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. Adelson also met with Trump opponent Nikki Haley during the RJC meeting.

Adelson has decided to remain neutral in the primary, though several people familiar with her thinking and granted anonymity to speak freely say they expect her to invest heavily to bolster Trump in the general election.