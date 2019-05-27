Trump meets with Japan's Abe to defuse tensions with Iran and North Korea

The United States does not seek "regime change" in Iran, Donald Trump, the US president, said in Tokyo on Monday while defending Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, as a “very smart guy” who was focussed on the economic growth of his country.
The president’s comments after summit talks with Shinzo Abe, the Japanese prime minister, appeared to be an attempt to cool two of the world’s hottest flashpoints amid rising tensions in both the Middle East and on the Korean peninsula.
Iran “has a chance to be a great country, with the same leadership. We’re not looking for regime change, I want to make that clear. We’re looking for no nuclear weapons,” he told a news conference.
"I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal. I think that's very smart of them and I think there's a possibility for that to happen also.”
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen since Mr Trump pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal with Iran, reinstated tough sanctions, and the US announced it would deploy an additional 1,500 troops to the Middle East.
However, the president on Monday sought to downplay concerns about military conflict, with Mr Trump stating that the door was open to talks with Tehran.
He also indicated he would back Mr Abe as a mediator, following reports that the prime minister may visit Iran in June for talks with Hassan Rouhani, the Iranian president.
"I know for a fact that the prime minister (Mr Abe) is very close with the leadership of Iran... nobody wants to see terrible things happen, especially me," Mr Trump said before the summit.
The amicable relationship between the two leaders was on show on Sunday as they took selfies on a golf course and attended a sumo wrestling match and enjoyed a dinner of cheeseburgers with their wives at the start of a four-day state visit by the Trumps to Japan.
An official welcoming ceremony cemented the allies’ deep bond when Mr Trump was granted the honour of becoming the first foreign leader to meet Japan’s Emperor Naruhito since he ascended to the throne on May 1 at the start of what is called the era of "Reiwa" or "beautiful harmony".
The Trumps were greeted with red carpets and an honour guard in the palace courtyard before they gifted a vintage 1938 viola to the emperor, and a fountain pen made from a red oak tree at Harvard university to his wife, Empress Masako, who was educated there.
The pomp and ceremony was followed by bilateral talks with Mr Abe that focussed in large part on stalled international negotiations with North Korea to persuade it to renounce its nuclear weapons programme.
Speaking later to reporters, Mr Trump reiterated his optimism that peace could be achieved with Kim despite his recent test of two short-range missiles in the wake of a failed summit between the two leaders in Hanoi in February.
Mr Trump also appeared to put down John Bolton, his hawkish national security adviser, who said on Saturday that there was “no doubt” that North Korea had violated UN Security Council resolutions by firing short-range ballistic missiles.
Asked about the missile tests, Mr Trump said: "My people think it could have been a violation... I view it as a man who perhaps wants to get attention."
The president’s apparent lack of support compounded a tough day for Mr Bolton, who was denounced as a “war maniac” and “defective human product” by North Korean media, then undermined by South Korea’s presidential office who said they had no idea why he defined the missile launch as a breach of resolutions.
Mr Trump, who has a warm chemistry with Kim, instead stressed that he saw the best in him.
Kim "is looking to create a nation that has great strength economically," he said, sticking to his much-repeated narrative that there is "tremendous economic potential" in North Korea.
"He knows that with nuclear, that's never going to happen. Only bad can happen. He is a very smart man, he gets it well," he said.
Despite a general show of unity, Mr Abe stated that the launches were a violation of UN resolutions and reiterated Tokyo's stance that they were "very regrettable".
However, he said he had received Mr Trump’s backing to hold face-to-face talks “without preconditions” with Kim, marking a shift from his long-held position that he would not do so before progress was made on North Korea’s abduction of Japanese citizens decades ago.
The two leaders spent time on Monday with relatives of people abducted in the 1960s and 1970s to train North Korea’s spies.
Mr Trump pledged to work with Mr Abe to bring them home.
Koichiro Iizuka, who was a toddler abandoned in a crèche when his mother was abducted in 1978, thanked the president but said the families also wanted results.
“We’ve gone along for 41 years without seeing our families and we’d like to have them home as soon as possible, and that we’d like to have the continuing help of the United States,” he said.