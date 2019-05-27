Trump meets with Japan's Abe to defuse tensions with Iran and North Korea

The United States does not seek "regime change" in Iran, Donald Trump, the US president, said in Tokyo on Monday while defending Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, as a “very smart guy” who was focussed on the economic growth of his country.

The president’s comments after summit talks with Shinzo Abe, the Japanese prime minister, appeared to be an attempt to cool two of the world’s hottest flashpoints amid rising tensions in both the Middle East and on the Korean peninsula.

Iran “has a chance to be a great country, with the same leadership. We’re not looking for regime change, I want to make that clear. We’re looking for no nuclear weapons,” he told a news conference.

"I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal. I think that's very smart of them and I think there's a possibility for that to happen also.”

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have risen since Mr Trump pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal with Iran, reinstated tough sanctions, and the US announced it would deploy an additional 1,500 troops to the Middle East.

However, the president on Monday sought to downplay concerns about military conflict, with Mr Trump stating that the door was open to talks with Tehran.

He also indicated he would back Mr Abe as a mediator, following reports that the prime minister may visit Iran in June for talks with Hassan Rouhani, the Iranian president.

President Trump was greeted with a guard of honour at the Imperial Palace Credit: Issei Kato/Reuters

"I know for a fact that the prime minister (Mr Abe) is very close with the leadership of Iran... nobody wants to see terrible things happen, especially me," Mr Trump said before the summit.

The amicable relationship between the two leaders was on show on Sunday as they took selfies on a golf course and attended a sumo wrestling match and enjoyed a dinner of cheeseburgers with their wives at the start of a four-day state visit by the Trumps to Japan.

An official welcoming ceremony cemented the allies’ deep bond when Mr Trump was granted the honour of becoming the first foreign leader to meet Japan’s Emperor Naruhito since he ascended to the throne on May 1 at the start of what is called the era of "Reiwa" or "beautiful harmony".

The Trumps were greeted with red carpets and an honour guard in the palace courtyard before they gifted a vintage 1938 viola to the emperor, and a fountain pen made from a red oak tree at Harvard university to his wife, Empress Masako, who was educated there.

FIrst Lady Melania Trump also met with Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Credit: Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP