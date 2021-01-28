Trump meets with McCarthy, agrees to help Republicans take back the House

FILE PHOTO: Trump visits Bakersfield, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump met with House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday and agreed to help Republicans win back the majority in the House, Trump's political action committee Save America PAC said.

"President Trump has agreed to work with Leader McCarthy on helping the Republican Party to become a majority in the House," Save America said in a statement. It said the meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida "was a very good and cordial one."

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler)

