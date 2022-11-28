Trump, Melania 'Just Sick' About Imprisoned Insurrectionists, Says Marjorie Taylor Greene

The Jan. 6 insurrectionists may have broken the law when they stormed the Capitol last year, but Donald and Melania Trump are “just sick” they’ve been locked up for their crimes, according to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Greene told Trump’s former White House strategist Steve Bannon on his podcast Saturday that she talked to Trump and his wife about what she had seen when she visited the “patriot” insurrectionists in jail.

“President Trump and Melania were both just sick over what they learned,” she told Bannon. And Trump said “over and over that he will pardon the Jan. 6 defendants” once he’s back in office, recounted Greene, who called the sentences of the rioters “political persecution.”

Greene discussed the Trumps’ reportedly stunned response to the consequences of committing crimes as she defended the former president for not pardoning the Jan. 6 rioters.

They hadn’t been charged before Trump left office, Greene emphasized. “It would have been impossible for him to magically know how to find these people and pardon them” when he was no longer president, she said. Greene reiterated that Trump will do so when he’s back in the White House.

Greene claimed she was responding to a recent string of complaining tweets about the lack of pardons from Trump. But in fact she appeared to be defending Trump against complaints that arose at his controversial dinner at Mar-a-Lago last week with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and Holocaust-denying white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Fuentes rallied outside the Capitol with his America First gang last year on Jan. 6.

Fuentes complained at the dinner that Trump’s backers were upset about his lack of support for insurrectionists, according to Axios. Ye said in a video posted to Twitter last week that he also spoke to Trump about his failure to pardon the rioters.

Greene posted her defense of Trump on Twitter soon after.

