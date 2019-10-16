Trump has 'meltdown' during Syria meeting and has 'no plan' to deal with Isis

Donald Trump had a “meltdown” at the White House in a meeting with House leadership on Wednesday, Democrats said, after Congress passed a bipartisan resolution rebuking his withdrawal of troops in northeastern Syria.

In a press conference held immediately after the meeting, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said the president turned the meeting into a “diatribe” while attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mr Trump "was insulting, particularly to the speaker," Mr Schumer said. "He called her a third-rate politician."



"This was not a dialogue. It was sort of a diatribe," he continued. "Not focused on the facts, particularly the facts about how to contain ISIS."



House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also said the Democratic leaders were "deeply offended" by the president's comments and walked out of the meeting.





More follows…



