Trump mentioned 161 times during the Democratic debates in Detroit

The silent treatment President Donald Trump had been getting from the Democratic candidates in the debates ended this week.

During tonight’s debate candidates brought up Trump 89 times, outnumbering mentions during both nights of the June debates.

His name was dropped 161 times between the two nights in Detroit. Sens. Michael Bennet of Colorado and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts led in the most mentions. Bennet had 12 mentions and Warren with 11 mentions, according to CNN.

Warren avoided talking about Trump during the Florida debate, not mentioning him at all along with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

That changed this week.

“Donald Trump disgraces the office of president every single day,” Warren said Tuesday night. “And anyone on this stage tonight or tomorrow night would be a far better president.”

De Blasio also decided not to remain ‘mum’ on Trump, dropping his name a total of nine times during the second debate in Detroit.

“Donald Trump won this state of Michigan by saying he was going to disrupt the status quo,” de Blasio said. “How about we be the party that’s going to disrupt the status quo for working people?”

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and Bennet were both the first to mention Trump on their respective debate nights. Bennet on Wednesday recalled seeing “one of those Trump signs that says, ‘America, love it or leave it’” outside a church.

