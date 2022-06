Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The fifth day of congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters heard how the then-president pressured the Justice Department to help him hold onto power after he lost the 2020 election. The House of Representatives select committee investigating the attack received testimony from three former top department officials - then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, his deputy Richard Donoghue, and the then-head of the Office of Legal Counsel, Steven Engel. Trump was deeply frustrated by what he saw as the Justice Department's inaction in helping to investigate his false claims of election fraud and tried to fire Rosen and replace him with someone more compliant.