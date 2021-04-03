Trump might have 'found' the votes he needed to win Georgia under state's new election law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Krattenmaker
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What if Georgia election officials had somehow found those nonexistent votes that then-President Donald Trump pressured them to “find” to overturn his narrow loss in the Peach State? What if there hadn’t been a secretary of state with not only the spine but the authority to make sure the election was immune from partisan cheating?

It would have been a devastating loss for democracy, that’s what. And it would have been much easier to pull off had Georgia’s brand-new election law been in place.

Thanks to a somewhat overlooked provision in Georgia’s new restrictive voting law and similar measures being pushed in more than a half-dozen other GOP-controlled legislatures, the skids are becoming better greased for Trump-style election tampering in the future. These attempts to subvert the will of voters must be stopped.

What is behind the law

Tucked inside the new Georgia elections law is a measure that shifts a significant amount of election oversight power from the secretary of state and county election boards to the legislature. The measure removes the elected secretary of state as chair of the state election board and replaces him or her with an appointee of the Republican-run legislature.

Such a coincidence! Just a few months after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says “no” to magical vote-finding, the legislature takes a chunk of power and authority from his office and shifts it to someone of their choosing — and, we can only assume, more likely to do their bidding.

Voting booths on Oct. 22, 2018, in Tampa, Florida.
Voting booths on Oct. 22, 2018, in Tampa, Florida.

The law doesn’t just change who picks the chair. Now, the majority of the board’s members will be legislative appointees, and the board gains ominous new power: the ability to remove and replace election officials administering the vote at the level where the real elections work happens — the county level.

Let’s say the state board does not like the way vote-counting is going in heavily Democratic Fulton County. Under the new law, the board can fire those in charge and plop in a new boss more to its liking.

“After the November election last year,” Gov. Brian Kemp said as he signed the bill into law, “I knew … that significant reforms to our state elections were needed.”

Given that no one has produced evidence of large-scale cheating, fraud, counting dead people’s votes, or losing living people’s votes, I think we know what Kemp sees as needing “reform”: Democrat Joe Biden's victory in previously red Georgia.

“Republicans are brazenly trying to seize local and state election authority in an unprecedented power grab,” says voting rights leader Stacey Abrams, former Democratic leader in the Georgia State House. The new law, she says, is “intended to alter election outcomes and remove state and county election officials who refuse to put party above the people … Had their grand plan been law in 2020, the numerous attempts by state legislatures to overturn the will of the voters would have succeeded.”

Abrams is one of many calling the new Georgia law unconstitutional, and three voting-rights groups have filed a lawsuit. Not to play judge, but bear in mind that the Constitution forbids states from placing undue burdens on citizens’ right to vote. It stands to reason that includes the burden imposed by politicians’ power-grabbing authority over election administration.

Stacey Abrams: Don't boycott corporations over voting rights yet. First press them to speak up.

Arizona — which like Georgia dealt Trump a narrow defeat — is also weighing legislation that would make election oversight more prone to partisan manipulation; one measure introduced there would give the GOP-led legislature authority over the state elections manual, which now rests in the hands of the governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

Overall, as the New York Times reports, GOP legislators in at least eight states are pushing bills that would take election oversight power away from secretaries of state, governors and nonpartisan election boards, and turn it over to legislatures.

Restoring confidence in elections?

Republican lawmakers must be savoring the prospect, as foxes generally do when they’re about to take over guard duty at the henhouse.

Party leaders will tell you that moves like these are necessary to restore public confidence in elections. Quite a trick, that. The only reason confidence needs restoring is that Trump and his party destroyed it by pushing the big lie that that November’s election was rigged and stolen. As attested by judge after judge and election official after election official, Republican appointees as well as Democrat, there is no evidence of cheating or fraud at anything approaching the scale that would change the outcome of the Nov. 6 vote.

Use every tool to protect voting: The Georgia Republican Party wants to set voting rights back decades. Is your state next?

I don’t doubt that some everyday Republicans sincerely believe the lie that’s been fed to them by right-wing media and the ex-president. But it’s increasingly obvious that the most aggressive and high-profile propagators of the lie — hello, Sidney Powell — don’t mean it literally when they tell it.

Trumpian words like “rigged,” “fraud,” and “steal” should be taken as code words. Their real meaning? The election was decisively influenced by people who should not be allowed so much say in electing the president and determining the direction of the country.

The only thing “wrong” with the 2020 presidential election is that a lot of liberals and people of color voted, and the “wrong” person won.

What’s truly wrong is changing election laws to make sure those people can’t do it again.

A member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors, Tom Krattenmaker writes on religion and values in public life. He is the author of Confessions of a Secular Jesus Follower. Follow him on Twitter at @krattenmaker.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump might have 'found' votes he wanted under new Georgia election law

Recommended Stories

  • Rand Paul sounds off against 'racist' thinking behind disenfranchisement claims

    Sen. Paul, R-Ky., reacts to blowback over Georgia election law, slams Coca-Cola on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • Family runs after thieves who broke into car. California video shows what happened next

    Police said the family was touring the area when men broke into their car.

  • India braces for COVID-19 curbs as infections hit 6-month high

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's biggest cities braced for stricter lockdowns and other COVID-19 curbs on Saturday as infections hit a six-month high, as a month-long surge continued in the country third-worst hit by the pandemic. In the southern state of Karnataka, home to India's tech capital Bengaluru, authorities ordered gyms to be closed, barred functions at religious places and told cinema halls, bars, pubs and restaurants to limit the number of people allowed in. India's capital, New Delhi recorded more than 3,500 cases, its highest this year, but its chief minister ruled out another lockdown for now.

  • Proposed South Beach 2 a.m. last call unpopular among club owners, resident-activists

    A proposal to ban alcohol sales after 2 a.m. in South Beach either goes too far or not far enough, depending on whom you ask.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Talks Donald Trump’s April Fool’s Day Antics & Sarah Palin’s Case Of Covid In “Pranksgiving” Monologue

    On tonight’s “Pranksgiving” edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel recalled what he considers the best April Fool’s Day prank in history. “Remember last year, when Trump promised the coronavirus would disappear by Easter?” he joked. “That was a good one.” Kimmel then turned to current events, picking up with the former president’s latest bit […]

  • Officer killed in attack outside Capitol an 18-year veteran

    A U.S. Capitol Police officer who died after a man rammed his car into him and another officer at a barricade was identified as an 18-year veteran of the force. William “Billy” Evans joined the department in 2003 and was a member of its first responders unit. President Joe Biden said in a statement that he and his wife were heartbroken to learn of Friday's attack and expressed condolences to Evans’ family.

  • Trump is calling for a MLB boycott after the league said it would move its All-Star game out of Georgia. Conservative lawmakers discussed removing the league's antitrust exemption.

    Former President Trump on Friday called for a boycott of Major League Baseball, after the league said its All-Star game wouldn't be held in Atlanta.

  • Fremont hotel evacuated due to bomb threat, police say

    Police arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly dropped off a backpack and made a bomb threat Friday morning at a Fremont hotel.

  • Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

    A Capitol Police officer was killed Friday after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife, law enforcement officials said. (April 2)

  • Anti-India clashes erupt after troops kill 3 Kashmir rebels

    Anti-India clashes erupted between government forces and residents of a village in disputed Kashmir on Friday following a gunbattle in which troops killed three suspected militants, police and residents said. The gunfight erupted shortly after scores of counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched an operation based on a tip about the presence of militants in Kakpora village in southern Pulwama district, Inspector General Vijay Kumar said. Kumar said two of the three slain militants had been involved in fatally shooting a policeman guarding the home of a local politician from India’s ruling party in the region’s main city on Thursday.

  • Taiwan seeks arrest warrant for train crash suspect

    As Taiwan investigates its deadliest rail disaster in decades, prosecutors there have sought an arrest warrant for a construction site manager whose truck is believed to have caused the accident.The crash occurred on Friday after an express train hit the truck, which had slid down a bank from a nearby construction site onto the track.At least 50 people were killed, including a driver.The manager of the construction site is suspected of failing to properly engage the truck's brakes.The train, which was en route from the Taiwanese capital Taipei to the east coast city of Taitung, was carrying almost 500 people when it crashed into the truck and derailed in a tunnel just north of Hualien.Many were tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend holiday for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day.Workers on Saturday began moving the back part of the train away from the site of the accident.That section was relatively undamaged, having come to a stop outside the tunnel, while the more heavily damaged sections are still mangled inside.Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen visited survivors in Hualien on Saturday.The government has also ordered flags to be flown at half mast for three days in a show of mourning.

  • Person shot and killed by Fremont officers in hotel parking lot

    An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed by officers in the parking lot of a Fremont hotel, police say.

  • Trump advised to turn his back on his right-wing protégé Matt Gaetz who faces a sex trafficking investigation

    Former President Trump agreed to stay quiet on the sexual assault allegations against Matt Gaetz, a source told The Daily Beast.

  • More than half of Americans support open access to early and absentee voting, but nearly a third disagree

    Democrats' proposals to widen access to voting in the U.S. won solid --- although not overwhelming --- support from Americans in a new survey measuring the popularity of major pieces of the sweeping legislation in Congress.

  • Trump Isn’t Coming to Matt Gaetz’s Rescue—for Now

    Zach Gibson/GettyIn the days following revelations about the federal investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz’s alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, advisers to Donald Trump have consistently offered him a simple message: Please, please keep your mouth shut.According to two people familiar with the matter, the twice-impeached former president has closely been monitoring the scandal engulfing one of his favorite allies on Capitol Hill. The ex-president has, in his typical fashion, casually quizzed several confidants about what they think of the situation and if there’s anything that he should do about it.But multiple people close to Trump have flatly advised him to stay out of it—refrain from publicly defending Gaetz, they are telling him, at least for the time being.The two sources said that, in all of the conversations they’re aware of, Trump has appeared to ultimately agree with the recommendations to keep quiet. One of the sources added that the former president has lamented that the whole thing seems “really bad” for Gaetz, while also mentioning that the allegations could be a “smear” against the Trump uber-loyalist.Gaetz has claimed he’s the victim of a convoluted extortion plot, involving Florida lawyers, $25 million, and a bizarre scheme to free former CIA agent Bob Levinson (who the U.S. government assumes is dead). And yet, despite Gaetz’s claims having some credence, the underlying story that Gaetz is under a Justice Department investigation for a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old also seems credible.In fact, to date, only two House Republicans have really jumped to Gaetz’s defense: Judiciary ranking Republican Jim Jordan (R-OH), who has himself faced allegations that he ignored serial sexual assault, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who seldom misses an opportunity to dismiss media reports and side with Trump-loving Republicans.Gaetz did not respond to a message asking if he’d heard from former President Trump in recent days. And a Trump spokesperson was also silent Friday. But as of Friday evening, Trump and his office had not issued any official statement on the matter.Trump, who was booted from his Twitter account, has not been able to tweet—or retweet—about the Gaetz scandal. And various heavy hitters and luminaries of the Trumpworld diaspora, as well as members of the Trump family, have tried to stay hush about the Republican congressman’s mounting troubles.“I don’t hope for anybody to be guilty of anything, but it sounds like he’s got a lot of explaining to do,” Barry Bennett, a longtime GOP operative and lobbyist who advised Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, said of Gaetz Friday. “People underestimate Donald Trump’s political ear.”Bennett continued that Trump was loyal to those who are loyal to him. But, he said, nobody wants to be associated with a guy who’s been tagged with these sorts of allegations if they end up being true. “For something like this,” Bennett said, “a ten-foot pole is not long enough. The former president should stay as far away from this as possible.”In the past, Trump has barely hesitated when it came to publicly defending prominent allies—or himself—when they’ve been accused of sexual misconduct or assault. But this time around, the allegations seem to ring true for many people close to Gaetz. And every day since the initial story, the scandal has widened and become more explosive.Just on Thursday, it came out that Gaetz is also under investigation for improper use of campaign funds, that he has shown naked pictures of women to fellow lawmakers on the House floor, and that the anchor of the case against him may be a sex ring with an indicted Florida politician.Not exactly the guy you want to jump to defend.As for Rep. Gaetz himself, he’s been one of Trump’s most stalwart promoters and defenders on Capitol Hill. Rarely did he ever find a Trump scandal that he wasn’t ready and willing to combat. But after appearing on Tucker Carlson Tuesday night, Gaetz, just like Trump, appears to have gone quiet, waiting himself for whatever is due to come out next.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘They thank me’: Jerry Falwell Jr. says Liberty community still embraces him

    Ousted president’s visits to campus and social-media posts spark talk of a comeback.

  • Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner in new book excerpt calls Ted Cruz a 'reckless a--hole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else'

    Boehner had comparatively nicer things to say about former President Barack Obama, whom he said was targeted by GOP "kooks" and conspiracy theorists.

  • These Are the Best Foods to Reduce Your Risk of Cancer, According to Science

    You might already suspect that no single food will for sure protect you from cancer. “We know that there’s a close relationship between diet and cancer risk,” says Soma Mandal, M.D., an internist at Summit Medical Group of New Jersey. In general, you can count on plant foods, especially those that are high in fiber or brightly colored (a sign of lots of antioxidants), Dr. Mandal notes.

  • Gaetz's communications director resigns as sex scandal grows

    A senior member of Rep. Matt Gaetz's staff resigned Friday amid a widening scandal relating to allegations of sex trafficking and an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

  • Pressure mounts on corporations to denounce GOP voting bills

    Liberal activists are ratcheting up their calls on corporate America to denounce the GOP campaign to tighten state voting laws, putting businesses accustomed to cozy political relationships in middle of a growing partisan fight over voting rights and election laws. Pressure is mounting on leading companies in Texas, Arizona and other states, particularly after Major League Baseball’s decision Friday to move the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta.