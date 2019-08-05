Trump misidentifies Ohio city where deadly mass shooting took place

President Trump finally made a public statement on the deadly mass shootings that took place in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend, but in his speech he misidentified one of the cities.

On Monday morning, Trump condemned the attacks from the White House and claimed that the factors such as the internet, exposure to violent video games, and mental illness are to blame for mass shootings.

But when he ended his speech, he said, "May god bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo. May god protect them." Except the mass shooting didn't take place in Toledo, Ohio. It took place in Dayton, nearly 150 miles away.

Trump, struggling with a bad case of what appears to be dry mouth, falsely claimed the Ohio mass shooting took place in Toledo. (It happened in Dayton.) pic.twitter.com/dzOcsIV5ox — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 5, 2019

There's a chance that Trump simply got his Ohio cities confused, or that one of his staffers accidentally wrote "Toledo" instead of "Dayton" in the statement, which Trump read off of a teleprompter. But the absolute least the president could do in the face of these tragedies is make sure he reports the facts correctly and attributes the victims to their rightful cities.

It is strange watching this speech being analyzed as a serious text when the president got the name of the city wrong at the end. Presumably someone on his staff wrote Toledo instead of Dayton, and no one caught it, not even the president. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 5, 2019

Hey if you’re in Dayton, just a swift reminder that the president of the United States was golfing when your city had a mass shooting and just referred to the city you live in as Toledo. Just tuck that in your pocket for when it comes time to vote again. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) August 5, 2019

Trump starts his statement by saying we'll never forget the victims in El Paso and Dayton, and ends five minutes later talking about Toledo.



He already forgot. In five minutes.



— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) August 5, 2019

It was Dayton, not Toledo, Trump.



Also it’s white supremacy, misogyny & access to guns, not video games.



It’s white supremacy, misogyny & access to guns, not mental illness.



It’s white supremacy, misogyny & access to guns, not lone wolves.











— Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) August 5, 2019

When a mass shooting occurs and you're addressing a nation, edit the speech. Multiple times. Messing up something as simple as the most basic fact about this mass shooting — its location — is simply not acceptable.

The shooting in El Paso on Saturday killed 22 people and wounded 27 more. In Dayton, 9 people were killed in the shooting on Sunday, and another 27 people were wounded.

UPDATE: Aug. 5, 2019, 1:24 p.m. EDT We updated the death toll in the El Paso shooting to 22 people, according to authorities.