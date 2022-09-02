Trump Misses Filing Deadline in Conspiracy Suit Against Clinton

Erik Larson
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s lawyers failed to meet a key filing deadline in his effort to stop the US from being removed as a defendant in a lawsuit in which the former president accused Hillary Clinton and various officials of conspiring against him during the Russia probe.

Most Read from Bloomberg

US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks on Friday said Trump failed to respond by Sept. 1 to a motion to dismiss filed by the US government, which is one of many defendants in the suit filed under a civil racketeering law.

Middleton, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, granted Trump an extension to Sept. 6, but had a warning for the former president.

“I caution plaintiff that if no response to the United States’ motion is timely filed by the extended deadline, then I will evaluate the merits of the United States’ motion without the benefit of counterargument, and I will grant the motion if I am satisfied that there is a sufficient legal basis to do so,” the judge wrote.

Trump’s lawyers said in a statement that the missed deadline was the result of a procedural misunderstanding about the type of response they were filing, and that the document would be filed soon.

Clinton and other defendants have also filed motions to dismiss.

Read more: Hillary Clinton Asks Judge to Toss Trump’s Conspiracy Suit

The case is Trump v. Clinton, 22-cv-14102, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasury tells Republican that committee request needed for Hunter Biden data

    The U.S. Treasury on Friday issued a formal response to a Republican lawmaker who has been requesting financial "suspicious activity reports" on President Joe Biden's son Hunter, saying that it would consider only official requests from relevant congressional committees. Democrats control Congress and its committees, making such a request from Republicans virtually impossible, though mid-term congressional elections could shift control. The request to Treasury referenced the Bank Secrecy Act which is intended to help prevent money laundering.

  • Prosecutor: Trump ally arranged meeting with poll worker

    After the 2020 election, a Georgia poll worker who was falsely accused of voting fraud by former President Donald Trump was pressured and threatened with imprisonment during a meeting arranged with the help of an ally of the Trump campaign, a prosecutor said in a court filing Friday. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

  • Flori-duh: State leaders crafted anti-riot law that boomeranged to their own supporters

    Florida lawmakers, who rushed to create an anti-riot law against Black Lives Matter protesters, now are quiet as it applies better to Trump supporters.

  • Arlington offered $23M for Amazon HQ2. So far, it hasn't paid a dime.

    When Amazon announced its plans to build a second headquarters somewhere in North America, cities and states around the continent stopped at nothing to woo the tech giant. They made promises of billion-dollar tax breaks and massive financial incentives - in a few cases, bigger than some countries' economies - to get picked as the company's new home. Nearly four years after winning that sweepstakes, Arlington County, Va., has yet to pay Amazon a single penny. And that's by design.Subscribe to The

  • Maren Morris Gets a ‘New Profile Pic’ After Tucker Carlson Calls Her a ‘Lunatic’

    Morris' tweet comes after Brittany Aldean's interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

  • Trump's Tastes in Intelligence: Power and Leverage

    WASHINGTON — As president, Donald Trump showed the most interest in intelligence briefings when the topics revolved around his personal relationships with world leaders and the power available at his fingertips. He took little interest in secret weapons programs, but he often asked questions about the look of Navy ships and sometimes quizzed briefers on the size and power of America’s nuclear arsenal. He was fascinated by operations to take out high-value targets, such as those that led to the d

  • White House Says Marines at Biden Speech Meant to Show 'Respect' for Military

    The White House is defending itself from criticism of having two Marines stand behind President Biden during a speech in which he castigated "MAGA Republicans."

  • President Biden: "When people voted for Donald Trump, they weren't voting for attacking the Capitol."

    President Biden pushes back on the notion that he has vilified tens of millions of Trump voters. When people voted for Donald Trump and support him now — they weren't voting for attacking the Capitol, they weren't voting for overruling an election, they were voting for a philosophy he put forward.

  • Wisconsin GOP candidate calls for 'pitchforks and torches'

    The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin endorsed by Donald Trump is calling for people to take up “pitchforks and torches” in reaction to a story that detailed his giving to anti-abortion groups, churches and others — rhetoric that Democrats say amounts to threatening violence. Tim Michels, who co-owns the state's largest construction company, faces Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. If Michels wins, he will be in position to enact a host of GOP priorities passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature leading into the 2024 presidential election.

  • Psychiatrist who said Trump spread 'shared psychosis' to his followers fails to win back Yale gig

    An Asian American psychiatrist who made assertions about former President Donald Trump’s mental health has failed to get her gig back at Yale University. In a federal lawsuit filed last year, Dr. Bandy Lee accused Yale of unlawful termination “due to her exercise of free speech about the dangers of Donald Trump’s presidency.” Lee took up an unpaid, voluntary position at Yale for 17 years, a gig she described to be worth “thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars” in benefits, privileges and opportunities that allowed her to consult around the world.

  • Judge throws out indictment of captain in 2019 California boat fire that killed 34

    A federal judge in Los Angeles on Friday dismissed the criminal indictment against a dive boat captain charged with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people when the vessel caught fire and sank off the California coast three years ago. It is considered one of California’s worst maritime disasters. U.S. District Judge George Wu said in a ruling that the indictment, handed down on December 2020 against captain Jerry Nehl Boylan by a federal grand jury, must be thrown out because prosecutors had failed to accuse him of gross negligence.

  • Janice Dickinson Says She Has No Regrets About Her Comments on America's Next Top Model : 'It Was Acting'

    "People forget that TV is acting," Janice Dickinson said of her time as a judge on America’s Next Top Model

  • Dr. Oz Tries To Come For Two ‘Wrongfully Convicted Black Men.’ Then Gets Properly Dragged For It

    We are about to hit the home stretch in the fight for Senate control and Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz can’t seem to stop himself from saying the wrong things. Last week, he made light of his Democratic opponent Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s health. Now, his campaign is going after two Black campaign staffers who were wrongly convicted of second-degree murder.

  • They Were at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Now They're Running for Congress.

    WASHINGTON — As rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Derrick Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL, had a front-row seat to the mayhem, perching on the grounds beside a tall, intricately carved, sandstone lantern pier. J.R. Majewski, an Air Force veteran from Ohio, was also at the Capitol that day, alongside a livestreamer who frequently elevates the QAnon conspiracy theory. So was Sandy Smith, a self-described entrepreneur and farmer from North Carolina who attended former President Donald Tru

  • Trump didn't formally declassify Mar-a-Lago documents because he 'wanted these secrets to still have value,' legal analyst suggests

    Trump's claim that he had broadly declassified the files, even though he didn't do so formally, amounts to a "damning admission," wrote Asha Rangappa.

  • After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court

    Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.

  • Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records

    Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group. In a move that appears to be unprecedented in Missouri, Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, filed a request in June asking for three years of emails sent and received by the professors while they worked at the Columbia Missourian. Most correspondence generated at private media firms is not subject to the state's open records law, but the Missourian could be because it is attached to the University of Missouri, which is a public entity.

  • ‘Sarah Palin Instructed Supporters Not to Rank Candidates’: Alaska’s GOP Candidates Point Fingers after Special Election Loss

    Republican congressional candidate Nick Begich reprimanded his rival, Sarah Palin, for Democrats' Wednesday win in Alaska's special election.

  • Corden ‘Blown Away’ by Palin’s Election Loss: ‘Unhinged Republicans Seem to Be All the Rage These Days’ (Video)

    "You think you know something about Alaskan electoral politics, and then..." Corden jokes

  • Bill Barr Blows Up Every Trumpy Defense of the Mar-a-Lago Docs in Brutal Fox News Interview

    Fox NewsBill Barr, the one-time attorney general under former President Donald Trump, told Fox News on Friday that the ex-president had no “legitimate reason” to hoard classified material at his Florida resort. Furthermore, he defended the Justice Department’s decision to raid Mar-a-Lago, arguing that the DOJ was “being jerked around” by Team Trump.As a federal judge decides whether or not to grant Trump’s request for a “special master” to review the documents seized from his property last month