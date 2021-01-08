Trump mob attack on the Capitol: 10 urgent security questions that need answers

For months, supporters of President Donald Trump have mounted acts and threats of violent insurrection against federal and state governments. Thousands true believers were pumped up by the president and other major figures in the Republican Party, clamoring that the election was “stolen” and “fraudulent”; claiming “voter fraud” (for which there was, and is, no shred of evidence); and calling to overturn election results.

Many, including armed paramilitary formations, have marched on official buildings flagrantly interfering with the orderly processes of government. Among them were the thousands Wednesday at the Capitol, heralded by Trump in these words: “We love you, you're very special.”

Some of these Trump supporters have been heavily armed (as in Lansing, Michigan, where they took over the statehouse in a May insurrection against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order). Among those were six men subsequently charged with plotting to kidnap Whitmer and providing material support for a planned terrorist act.

Urgent security questions

In September, FBI and Homeland Security officials warned a Senate committee of the “high lethality” of white supremacist groups.

Insurrectionary activity has taken place nationwide. On Wednesday, according to Reuters, “several hundred Trump supporters also staged a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally at the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix, cheering and jeering while exhibiting a guillotine.” According to public radio, in Olympia, the capital of Washington, the perimeter of Gov. Jay Inslee’s mansion was breached by a large group of pro-Trump protesters. Inslee was home at the time...he and his wife were "moved to a safe location.”

Protesters and police and security forces on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Congress must quickly convene an investigative commission to get answers to questions including the following:

► Which officials in the FBI, Homeland Security, and other agencies were aware of violent preparations in the run-up to the congressional vote yesterday to count and affirm the states' election results?

► Which white supremacist groups were under surveillance after the FBI and Homeland Security warned of “high lethality”? What precautions were taken against paramilitary preparations?

► When the FBI and DHS learned of these threats, did they relay them to the Capitol Police, who by law are charged with protecting federal property in the District of Columbia? If they did notify law enforcement officials, which ones precisely, and when?

What happened Wednesday?: Where were Capitol Police? Tolerating white rioters in ways not afforded Black protesters

► When the president repeatedly called for demonstrations to overturn the election, which officials of which law enforcement agencies were and were not notified?

► After Trump “angrily vowed” Wednesday, before a large crowd at the White House, never to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, groundlessly asserted that the election results were fraudulent, and said, "We will never give up. We will never concede. You don't concede when there is theft involved," what did law enforcement agencies do?

► Who in the Capitol Police decided Wednesday to let demonstrators breach the guarded periphery around the Capitol without conducting weapons searches, as video evidence of such flagrant malpractice shows?

A true republic needs answers

► At least two improvised explosive devices were found in the Capitol by the FBI, while two more were seized at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee. In recent weeks, was the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on alert for such developments? If so, what did they do?

► Have there been internal investigations of pro-Trump paramilitary infiltration of law enforcement? If so, what do they report? If not, why not?

Democracy or Trump: We just witnessed a coup attempt in Washington, D.C. Now we must choose

► Given ample evidence of malfeasance and rank incompetence throughout law enforcement ranks, in the face of widespread and widely reported instances of violations of federal, state, and local law, has there been connivance between intelligence agencies and law enforcement to permit insurrectionary demonstrators to threaten violence and otherwise violate the law with impunity?

► If the rioters breaking into the Capitol had been supporters of the Movement for Black Lives, how would they have been treated? Have standing orders been issued by law enforcement authorities in case of security breaches of government buildings by Black Lives Matter demonstrators?

A republic whose institutions cannot answer these questions is no republic at all.

Todd Gitlin, a former president of Students for a Democratic Society, is a professor of journalism and sociology at Columbia University and chair of its Ph.D. program in Communications. His 17 books include "The Sixties: Years of Hope, Days of Rage." Follow him on Twitter: @toddgitlin

