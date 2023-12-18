Trump Mocked With Brutal Legal Reminders After 'Telephone' Brag

Donald Trump says “you can do a lot with a telephone,” and social media users very much agree.

Trump made the remark at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, while boasting about how much he could get done by reaching for the telephone as president.

As many users of X (formerly Twitter) pointed out, Trump proved that to be true quite a few times, and might face some pretty severe consequences for it.

Among Trump’s famous presidential phone conversations was a 2019 call to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump was impeached over that call, during which he suggested he would release military aid approved by Congress if the Ukrainian leader opened an investigation into Joe Biden, his likely rival for the presidency at the time.

Another famous call? Trump’s chat to Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, after the 2020 election, urging him to “find” the exact number of votes he needed to overturn his loss to Biden. Trump has been charged with more than a dozen felonies over his attempts to change Georgia’s election result.

Trump has called both of those calls “perfect.”

Trump brags that he can do a lot with a telephone pic.twitter.com/QDLvVHa3z8 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 18, 2023

Just last week, special counsel Jack Smith, the prosecutor leading two federal criminal cases against Trump, indicated in a court filing that his office plans to present the former president’s cell phone data during his election subversion trial.

The filing said prosecutors plan to call several expert witnesses to explain Trump’s phone use surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including the amount of time he spent on Twitter.

HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte, Politico’s Kyle Cheney and Ron Filipkowski of the MeidasTouch network pointed to that development:

So can the special counsel. https://t.co/cYIVbG66wQ — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) December 18, 2023

A DC jury is going to find out just how much. https://t.co/qfPEc8kJLC — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 18, 2023

Other social media users highlighted Trump’s past phone use:

He did “I just need 11780 votes” with a telephone.#TraitorTrumphttps://t.co/F8pxuX8FXK — DC ExGOP Conservative Against Trump 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@dccra) December 18, 2023

For example, he can send an angry mob after his Vice President https://t.co/SY8hQ5CwKo — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) December 18, 2023

Extort world leaders to find political dirt on his opponent and try to force secretaries of state to find him 11,780 votes are the first that come to mind. https://t.co/gv2BNbgsSM — P³ 🇺🇸 (@p3_Politics) December 18, 2023

Indeed, Trump's first impeachment and one of his criminal prosecutions involved his use of a phone. https://t.co/DgJRs5LDFm — Jonathan Nicholson (@JNicholsonInDC) December 18, 2023

Or, in this case, lack thereof:

Except call the National Guard when the Capitol is under attack, apparently. https://t.co/lVACB3nstT — Nunca Trumpismo (@NeverTrumpTexan) December 18, 2023

