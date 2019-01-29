Trump mocked for global warming tweet by Hollywood stars — and most of Twitter: 'Your idiocy would be hilarious if you weren't president'

President Trump still doesn’t seem to understand global warming — and he’s having a hard time spelling it as well.

The president, whose misspellings are as legendary as his “bizarre use of quotes” and Random Capitalization, tried to stir up believers of science on Monday by mocking global warming in a tweet about the historically cold weather in the Midwest. Not only did his post exhibit the fact that he doesn’t know what global warming is — see NASA’s full explainer of weather, global warming and climate change — he proved he can’t spell it, writing “Global Waming.”

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019





While many were kind enough to explain to the leader of the free world that climate and weather aren’t the same thing (see: National Geographic‘s Why cold weather doesn’t mean climate change is fake), others just mocked him and his misspelling, “global waming.” Among those were people from the showbiz world:

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson replied to the prez: “Your idiocy would be hilarious if you weren’t president.”

Your idiocy would be hilarious if you weren’t president. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 29, 2019





Diane Kruger posted his tweet on Instagram with the caption: “He might ACTUALLY be the devil who can’t spell.”





Flight of the Conchords co-star Jemaine Clement said, “Amazing to think America was once a scientific leader.”

Amazing to think America was once a scientific leader. — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) January 29, 2019





House of Cards actor Micheal Kelly posted, “Holy s***, you have said some really stupid s*** since taking office but this might go right up there in the top 3.”

Better Call Saul‘s Rhea Seehorn wasn’t having it either. “CLIMATE IS NOT THE SAME AS WEATHER!!! This is not about party or politics … this is just a simple truth that should not be diluted.”

CLIMATE IS NOT THE SAME AS WEATHER!!! This is not about party or politics…this is just a simple truth that should not be diluted. — Rhea Seehorn (@rheaseehorn) January 29, 2019





Frances Fisher wrote: “It’s called Climate Change you a******.”

Ken Olin told him to “resign and focus on your gifts — humor and golf!”

See! Comedy is your bag. What other President would’ve had the temerity to make fun of the most serious global threat in mankind’s history? Dude… why are you wasting our time (and our resources) in the White House?! Resign and focus on your gifts – humor and golf! — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) January 29, 2019





Even “Stuttering John” Melendez weighed in.

You truly are the dumbest President ever. — John Melendez (@stutteringjohnm) January 29, 2019





Trump’s gaffe led many to make jokes connecting “waming” to the late great band Wham.