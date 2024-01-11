Trump Mocked For Historically Dubious Slam Of Letitia James

Donald Trump is always spewing falsehoods, but his latest accusation against New York Attorney General Letitia James is especially ludicrous ― and historically inaccurate.

The former president was speaking outside of his civil fraud trial on Wednesday when he attacked James, who is currently suing him, three of his kids and the Trump Organization for attempting to secure better bank loans, insurance rates and tax benefits by knowingly lying about the value of company assets.

But his attack failed in at least one aspect: historical accuracy.

You see, Trump blamed James for making Exxon decide to move its headquarters from the Empire State to Texas.

“She should be criminally liable for this, she did this to Exxon,” Trump said. “And they drove Exxon out of New York…They’re now living in Texas.”

Problem is: Exxon announced it was moving from New York in October... in 1989 ― 34 years ago, and 29 years before James was elected to the New York attorney general position.

You can see the video below.

Trump says AG James is the reason why Exxon left New York and moved to Texas. Exxon moved to Texas in 1989 pic.twitter.com/EmBfetgznM — Acyn (@Acyn) January 11, 2024

As often happens when Trump makes a really stupid, easily checked, undeniably bogus claim, he inspired much mockery on X, formerly Twitter.

Trump blaming AG James for Exxon's '89 move is like me blaming my diet for the fall of Rome. History's not his strong suit, or maybe he's just ahead of his time! — TwitTales (@xplorelevate) January 11, 2024

Next, will Trump blame Biden for Russia getting the atomic bomb in 1949? Or does he think that was a good thing? — Marc Goldstein (@marc92gold) January 11, 2024

If it wasn’t for Leticia James, the Dodgers would still be in Brooklyn — Jergen Meselvoff (@JergenMeselfoff) January 11, 2024

Calendars don’t forgive. https://t.co/NWYCJoNRQA — Mike from Burke VA (now Charlottesville) (@Michael_Of_Crue) January 11, 2024

But Biden is the one with dementia https://t.co/83B0MIzW1r — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 11, 2024

In fairness, it is really easy to confuse former NY AG Robert Adams and Tish James when you are elderly pic.twitter.com/yf4FZpzEIg — Jowen.eth 🔸 (@jowenNFT) January 11, 2024

And the dipshits want to give him the nuclear codes again? https://t.co/JTp5pTrjRA — FEISTY😈 (@crzyfkinworld) January 11, 2024

But one person was willing to concoct a scenario where Trump might actually be correct.

Perhaps he’s talking about his corner gas station that recently closed? — Logan Davis (@L0ganDav1s) January 11, 2024

Related...