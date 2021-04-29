Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

US President Donald Trump sits at the Resolute Desk during a briefing on Hurricane Michael in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on 10 October 2018 ((AFP via Getty Images))

Former President Donald Trump has been mocked for calling Joe Biden “ungracious” for not acknowledging the “accomplishments” of his administration during an address to a joint session of Congress.

On the eve of his 100th day as US President, Mr Biden delivered an address to Congress on Wednesday, listing the achievements of his administration so far and outlining the goals for his time in office.

Speaking about Mr Biden’s address during an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Thursday morning, Mr Trump complained that his administration’s achievements were not mentioned by his successor.

“Unfortunately, Mr President, this administration is blaming you and your administration and they refuse to give you any credit for many of the accomplishments you’ve had,” Ms Bartiromo claimed to Mr Trump on Thursday.

The former president replied: “Obviously they’re very ungracious people. I did the vaccine. They like to take the vaccine. But even the fake news isn’t giving them credit for that. We did the vaccine, saved tens of millions of lives throughout the world by coming up with a vaccine.

“If I weren’t president, vaccine, you wouldn’t have a vaccine for five years, three to five years would be the minimum. I got it done in less than nine months. And that’s only because of me.”

Although Covid-19 vaccines were approved during Mr Trump’s time in office, the speed of doses being administered across the US has increased dramatically during Mr Biden’s 100 days in charge, as around 30 per cent of the population are now fully vaccinated.

Following Mr Trump’s comments on Thursday morning, social media users quickly mocked him, with @dreingar describing him as a “petulant toddler”.

Let’s not consult petulant toddlers pic.twitter.com/ZN5wTnTO0n — Doug, just Doug®️ (@dreingar) April 29, 2021

User @AresRound2 said: “Donald Trump really just called someone else ‘ungracious?’” as @ShulimLeifer wrote: “Irony is dead”.

Donald Trump really just called someone else "ungracious?" — Ares (@AresRound2) April 29, 2021

Others highlighted that Mr Trump refused to attend Mr Biden’s inauguration, becoming the first president since 1869 to decide to skip their successor’s ceremony.

“Says guy who didn’t show up for inauguration. #GoAway,” wrote @joshdiess, as user @767ERDave added: “Anybody have any pics of trump at President Biden’s inauguration to share?”

So trump claims President Biden is ungracious. Anybody have any pics of trump at President Biden’s inauguration to share? — av8rdave (@767ERDave) April 29, 2021

During his address to Congress on Thursday, Mr Biden revealed a plethora of multi-trillion dollar domestic policies that would improve infrastructure, access to child care, affordable education, and high-speed broadband internet.

The 46th president then outlined a gun control agenda and reiterated a commitment to a $15 (£10.76) minimum wage alongside criminal justice reforms.

Mr Biden called his plans a “once in a generation” agenda, as he received a standing ovation during the address, his first to Congress since becoming president.

