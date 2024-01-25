Trump Mocked For Vowing 'I’ll Never Stop Loving You' In Campaign Email

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign was mocked on Wednesday after sending an email that sounded more like a mash note than a request for campaign donations.

That’s because the message ran hot and heavy right from the subject heading, which read, “This is President Trump, and I’ll never stop loving you,” according to Axios’ Alex Thompson.

Inbox: Trump campaign email w/ the subject line: I’ll never stop loving you pic.twitter.com/4RI0QWquCx — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) January 24, 2024

The actual message in the email went into more detail about exactly why Trump loves “you” but it was still simple and played to his narcissism:

Why? Because you’ve always loved me! You stuck by me every single time the Radical Left tried to KICK ME DOWN. Even when they took my mugshot at the Fulton County Jail. I felt your love even when they RAIDED MY HOME. Through all the HOAXES, WITCH HUNTS, and FAKE INDICTMENTS, you never left my side! True MAGA Patriots like you are the only reason I’m still standing. I’ve just got one thing to say: I’LL NEVER STOP FIGHTING FOR YOU.

Although it’s possible that some MAGA followers might have reacted to the message in the same matter that “Simpsons” character Ralph Wiggum reacted to Lisa Simpson’s “I Choo-Choo-Choose You” Valentine card, people on social media were more cynical.

Much more cynical.

The low IQ cult believes these mass fundraising scam emails are from Trump directly, so they suck this shit up https://t.co/3a2GBApjf0 — Tracey Taylor London (@traytaymakeup) January 24, 2024

Ever saw The Exorcist? I dare say this made me projectile vomit so violently that it put that girl's work product to shame. https://t.co/0yjdg8qtsv — Charitie Hartsig 🌷⚖️🌵 (@CharitieHartsig) January 24, 2024

I feel like he’s never gonna give me up,

Never gonna let me down … https://t.co/ksETZaDTrC — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 24, 2024

Time for an injunction. https://t.co/X99GvFOZco — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) January 24, 2024

my toxic side wants to forward this to my exes https://t.co/QvqBvizvwA — Oriana González (@OrianaBeLike) January 24, 2024

