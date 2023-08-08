Trump mockery of Christie's weight takes a turn after audience member chimes in: 'Don't call him a fat pig'

Associated Press

A Texas man whose body was found in Utah’s Arches National Park is believed to have died of heat stroke while on a trip to spread his father’s ashes, family members said Tuesday. James Bernard Hendricks, 66, of Austin, had been hiking in the park and likely became disoriented from a combination of heat, dehydration and high altitude, sisters Ila Hendricks and Ruth Hendricks Brough said. The victim, who went by “Jimmy,” stopped in Utah while traveling across the West to the Sierra Nevada mountains, where he planned to spread his father’s ashes on a peak located outside Reno, Nevada, the sisters said.