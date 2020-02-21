Trump mocks Amy Klobuchar for asking: ‘Are you saying I’m dumb’ in Las Vegas debate

Donald Trump has mocked Amy Klobuchar for her debate performance in Las Vegas, where she confronted Pete Buttigieg for suggesting that she had discredited herself by forgetting the name of the president of Mexico.

Ms Klobuchar had responded to the mini-scandal by saying she had only momentarily forgotten president Andrés Manuel López Obrador's name, and then asked Mr Buttigieg if he thinks she is "dumb" when he said he "wouldn't liken this to trivia."

Mr Trump jumped on the moment during a campaign rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

"'Do you think I'm dumb'?'" he mocked, before continuing, "That was the end of her campaign in my book."

Mr Trump also targeted billionaire Mike Bloomberg during the rally, saying he had a poor night when he joined the five other leading democrats on the stage that night.

More follows...