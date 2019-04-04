Trump mocks Biden's statement on 'personal space' with doctored video

President Trump shared a crude video Thursday on Twitter that mocked former Vice President Joe Biden’s video statement acknowledging allegations from multiple women of inappropriate behavior.

“WELCOME BACK JOE!” Trump tweeted along with an embedded video that has a superimposed Biden “massaging” his own shoulders as he offered an explanation for his history of physical contact. At least seven women have come forward in the last week saying they felt uncomfortable about the way Biden touched them.

In response to the president’s jab, Biden took his own swipe at Trump.

I see that you are on the job and presidential, as always. https://t.co/j7wh3opXOv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 4, 2019

Biden posted the original video to Twitter Wednesday following claims by four women who described actions ranging from a kiss on the back of the head to a hand resting on a thigh for too long.

“Social norms have begun to change; they’ve shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset — and I get it,” said Biden, 76, in the video. “I get it. I hear what they’re saying. I understand it, and I’ll be much more mindful, that’s my responsibility.

On Wednesday night, three more women came forward with similar allegations. Videos and photos of Biden touching women in public have been circulating for years, causing some to question whether he should embark on his expected run for president.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump faced allegations from more than a dozen women who said he touched them inappropriately in separate incidents dating back to the early 1970s. Trump denied all of those claims, brushing them aside as a media conspiracy spearheaded by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Many of the women who accused Trump came forward after the second presidential debate, when Trump said his bragging in a 2005 “Access Hollywood” video about kissing and touching women without their consent was merely “locker-room talk” and that he never actually groped anyone.

Following the release of the “Access Hollywood” video, Biden voiced a desire to take Trump on in a fistfight.“The press always ask me, ‘Don’t I wish I were debating him?’” Biden said. “No, I wish we were in high school — I could take him behind the gym.”

Trump responded by saying he would “love that.” Last year, Biden expressed regret for saying he wanted to fight Trump.“I shouldn’t have said what I said,” Biden said. “I don’t want to get down in the mosh pit with this guy.”

