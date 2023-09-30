Trump Mocks Hammer Attack on Pelosi’s Husband in Insane Speech

Former President Donald Trump made heartless comments about the brutal hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, during a bizarre pitch to California voters Friday.

Paul Pelosi was violently attacked with a hammer last year during a home break-in by David DePape, and underwent surgery for a fractured skull.

“How’s her husband doing?” Trump said, jeeringly, adding, “She’s against having a wall at our border even though she has a wall around her house—which obviously didn’t do a very good job.”

Trump claims he will fill the canals to irrigate the bathrooms and dampen the forests to prevent fires pic.twitter.com/3J3oYMacqS — Acyn (@Acyn) September 29, 2023

Trump, who has been indicted four times since leaving office, also cast blame for his precarious legal position on the Biden administration during the bizarre speech, arguing that there has been a conspiracy to sink him.

“If you become president and you don’t like somebody, or if somebody’s beating you by ten, fifteen, or twenty points like we’re doing with crooked Joe Biden, let’s indict the motherfucker. Let’s indict him,” he said. The crowd erupted in cheers.

If reelected, the former president pledged to “bring back law and order to California,” he told the audience, and he vowed to leverage the Department of Justice to investigate “radical” district attorneys.

“We will start with the Marxist monsters unleashing mayhem on Los Angeles and San Francisco,” he said.

Trump also promised to fill the state’s canals with enough water to irrigate bathrooms and dampen forests to prevent wildfires.

“All the currently dry canals will be brimming and used to irrigate everything, including your own homes and bathrooms and everything—you’re going to be happy and I'm going to get it done fast,” Trump said.

“They say that there’s so much water up north that I want to have the overflow areas go into your forests and dampen your forests because if you dampen your forests you’re not going to have these forest fires that are burning at levels that nobody’s ever seen before.”

The senseless nature of the plan did not appear to diminish its popularity with voters at the California GOP Fall convention, who applauded the idea.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

