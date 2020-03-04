Trump mocks Jeff Sessions after he fails to get a majority in his Alabama Senate primary

President Trump thinks Jeff Sessions' actions as attorney general have come back to haunt him.

Sessions was an original member of the Trump administration, but he tumbled out of the president's good graces when he recused himself from overseeing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into 2016 Russian election interference because of his closeness to the 2016 Trump campaign.

Now, Sessions is running to reclaim his old Alabama Senate seat, which he vacated for the attorney general gig. But he failed to win a majority in the Republican primary Tuesday night, which means he'll face former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville in a runoff. Tuberville actually garnered a plurality in round one.

Trump, who seemingly never forgave Sessions for the recusal, appears to have enjoyed hearing the news. He attributed Sessions' shaky performance to the decision, suggesting that if had faced down the Mueller investigation he wouldn't be in this precarious position.









This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States & then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt. Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins! https://t.co/2jGnRgOS6h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

