Trump mocks Mitch McConnell for being 'helpless' to stop Biden packing out the Supreme Court

Thomas Colson
·2 min read
trump mcconnell
Donald Trump: "With leaders like Mitch McConnell, they are helpless to fight." Getty

  • Donald Trump mocked Mitch McConnell for being "helpless" to stop Joe Biden from expanding the Supreme Court.

  • "With leaders like Mitch McConnell, they are helpless to fight," the former president said.

  • It is Trump's second attack on the Senate Minority leader this week after labeling him a "dumb son of a b---h".

Former President Donald Trump has issued another attack on Mitch McConnell, this time saying the Senate Minority leader was "helpless" to stop President Joe Biden from packing out the Supreme Court.

"Our politically correct Supreme Court will get what they deserve - an unconstitutionally elected group of Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country," Trump said in a statement issued through his Save America PAC, which came after President Biden announced a commission to study expanding the Supreme Court.

"With leaders like Mitch McConnell, they are helpless to fight. He didn't fight for the Presidency, and he won't fight for the Court," Trump said.

Trump's latest attack on McConnell comes days after he called him a "dumb son of a b---h" in an expletive-laden speech to Republican donors at his Mar-A-Lago resort on Saturday, per reports.

Trump also used his latest statement to repeat baseless claims about widespread election fraud in November.

The comments came after Biden issued an executive order on Friday to launch a bipartisan commission that will consider for six months whether to add seats to the Supreme Court, which currently has 9 justices.

The idea has been pushed by some progressive lawmakers because the court skewed heavily to the right during Trump's presidency, but is widely opposed by Republican lawmakers.

Trump's anger towards McConnell reportedly centers on McConnell's perceived failure to defend him vigorously enough during his impeachment trial, during which he was ultimately acquitted.

Even though McConnell voted to acquit Trump, he accused the former president of being "practically and morally responsible" for the Capitol riot on January 6, saying that Trump supporters who had stormed the Capitol were "fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on earth because he was angry he'd lost an election."

"Former President Trump's actions that preceded the riot were a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty," he said in February after the impeachment trial.

He subsequently said that he would support Trump if he was the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

