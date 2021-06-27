Trump mocks 'woke' generals and Biden as he returns to 'save America'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rozina Sabur
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Donald Trump resumed his MAGA rallies in Ohio - Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
Donald Trump resumed his MAGA rallies in Ohio - Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Donald Trump mocked "woke" military generals and critical race theory as he warned Joe Biden was "destroying the nation” in his first campaign rally ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The former US president said the country's military brass had "become weak and ineffective leaders" who were more concerned with pursuing a "woke" agenda than they were "their enemies".

Mr Trump, 75, lashed out at the Biden administration and hinted at a potential comeback in 2024 as he said Republicans must win Congress and the White House over the next four years to “take back America”.

“After just five months the Biden administration is already a complete and total catastrophe. Crime is surging, murders are soaring, police departments are being gutted, illegal aliens are overrunning our borders. Joe Biden is destroying our nation right before our very own eyes,” he said.

The comments were greeted with roars of approval from the thousands of supporters who had gathered in Wellington, Ohio, for Mr Trump's first rally since leaving the White House.

The rally is Trump&#39;s first since his supporters&#39; January 6 deadly attack on the US Capitol, - David Maxwell/Shutterstock
The rally is Trump's first since his supporters' January 6 deadly attack on the US Capitol, - David Maxwell/Shutterstock

Most had waited for hours in the heat, decked out in red pro-Trump apparel and American flags, to make it through mile-long queues into the fairground where the rally was being held.

The event kicked off what has been dubbed Mr Trump's "revenge tour", a multi-state effort to campaign against elected Republicans who have publicly broken with him.

Next week, Mr Trump will visit the US-Mexico border to attack Democrats' handling of immigration and hold another rally in Florida on July 3, the eve of the country's Independence Day.

Saturday night's rally in Wellington was to support Max Miller, a former Trump aide who is challenging Republican incumbent Anthony Gonzalez in Ohio's 16th district.

Mr Gonzalez was one of ten Republican congressmen to vote to impeach Mr Trump for his actions during the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Mr Trump branded Mr Gonzalez “a grandstanding RINO”, which means Republican in name only, as he told the crowd the congressman had once asked for a ride on Air Force One.

The rally in Wellington was to support Max Miller, a former Trump aide - Anadolu
The rally in Wellington was to support Max Miller, a former Trump aide - Anadolu

"The next thing I heard, he's impeaching me", he said.

The former president has vowed to work to unseat every Republican in Congress who voted to impeach him in an effort to keep a firm grip over the future direction of his party.

But much of Mr Trump's more than hour-long speech was focused on repeating false claims the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" and attacking the Biden administration.

He also teased a potential second run for the presidency. “We won the election twice. And it’s possible we’ll have to win it a third time,” he told the crowd, who chanted "Trump won", and "Trump 2024".

Supporters cheer as former US president Donald Trump arrives for his campaign-style rally - AFP
Supporters cheer as former US president Donald Trump arrives for his campaign-style rally - AFP

Among the supporters there were many who said they believed Mr Trump remains the Republican Party's best hope of winning back the White House.

"I don't think we'd be here if he wasn't running in 2024," said 22-year-old Haley, who had taken a three-hour bus from Pittsburgh to attend.

"It's pretty clear America needs him back. The country is just tanking, our economy is hurting [with] inflation, they're paying people more money to stay at home than they are to actually go out and get a job, it's ridiculous".

Steve, a 61-year-old truck driver, said Mr Trump was the only potential Republican candidate who had not "sold the white American middle class out".

"They don't want us no more, they're throwing us away. Basically, Trump and the people who support him are the Republican Party now," he said.

But others said they were keeping an open mind about the field of potential candidates.

"I think I'd have to see who the other candidates are," said Betsy, a 54-year-old manager of a manufacturing company, who said she had been impressed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

The rally was used as a launch event for Mr Trump's return to social media, with the event streamed on Rumble, a Canadian video platform he joined earlier on Saturday.

A &quot;Save America&quot; banner is seen above the bleachers as Donald Trump speaks - AFP
A "Save America" banner is seen above the bleachers as Donald Trump speaks - AFP

During his speech, Mr Trump hammered away at his successor's policies over the last five months and railed against the nation's top military chiefs.

"The Biden administration issued new rules pushing twisted critical race theory into classrooms across the nation, and also into our military," he said, referring to an academic theory which holds that racism is systemic in society, not merely isolated to individuals.

"Our generals and our admirals are now focused more on this nonsense than they are on our enemies," Mr Trump went on.

"See these generals lately on television? They are woke," he added.

Mr Trump appeared to be referring to General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who recently rebuffed a Republican congressman's criticism of critical race theory.

"Our enemies are watching and they're laughing...We need a Republican Congress to ban Critical Race Theory," Mr Trump said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Holds First Rally Since Leaving White House

    Former President Donald Trump held his first rally since leaving the White House in Wellington, Ohio, on June 26.This footage, shot by Brendan Gutenschwager and compiled by Storyful, shows Trump tossing hats to supporters, who later chant, “Four more years!” Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene can be seen among those chanting.At another point, the crowd shouts, “CNN sucks!”Trump was in Ohio to support former White House aide Max Miller, who is challenging Rep Anthony Gonzalez in the state primary. Gonzalez was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump after the January 6 Capitol riot. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

  • Trump's Ohio rally could potentially offer clues to if he's planning a 2024 presidential run

    Trump's Ohio rally could potentially offer clues to if he's planning a 2024 presidential run

  • US fight against Covid threatened by growing vaccine gap in the south

    Less than 50% of adults in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine Medical workers with Delta health center prepare to vaccinate people at a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Leland, Mississippi, a rural Delta community. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images In the United States, to bring about a long-awaited end to the Covid-19 pandemic, federal and state health officials have been urging all Americans to get vaccinated. But, amid stagnati

  • Trump blasts GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted for impeachment, as 'a grandstanding RINO' and 'a disgrace' to Ohio

    The former president, who held a rally in Wellington, Ohio, has already backed former White House aide Max Miller in the GOP primary over Gonzalez.

  • Trump Grumbles About the Military and Recites Song Lyrics at Ohio Rally

    Stephen Zenner/AFP via Getty Former President Donald Trump launched his revenge tour Saturday during his first campaign-style rally since President Joe Biden took office, blasting his usual targets: Democrats, the media, and the 2020 election—though offering nothing new even as he hints at a 2024 run.“With your help, we’re going to defeat the radical Democrats,” he told supporters in Wellington, Ohio. “And we have no choice.”Fanning the flames of the GOP-orchestrated panic over critical race the

  • Gov. Abbott, it isn’t ‘micromanagement’ to protect Texas’ dogs from cruelty

    How could the governor veto a popular bipartisan bill that would keep animals safe?

  • 'Un-American': Mike Pence uses strongest language yet on refusal to deny election results

    "There's almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American President," Pence said Thursday evening.

  • Trump says US generals more focused on being ‘woke’ than ‘fighting enemies’

    Donald Trump has lashed out at “woke generals” at a rally in Ohio, saying military leaders are now more focused on being politically correct than on fighting America’s enemies. Do you notice the woke generals we have?

  • The West's megadrought

    California and the Southwest face soaring temperatures, severe drought — and a hotter and drier new normal

  • 'I make no promises' on new restrictions, CDC Director Walensky says

    The CDC chief doesn’t think lockdowns will be necessary, but her experience at a coronavirus vaccine clinic in Atlanta last week was a reminder of the challenges that remain.

  • Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Were Tested Again. No Tuna DNA Was Found

    According to a New York Times investigation, "No amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample" that the newspaper sent to a lab for testing.

  • Michigan governor declares state of emergency over "extraordinary flooding"

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) declared a state of emergency Saturday over what she called "extraordinary flooding," which caused power outages, sewer backups and left dozens of drivers stranded.Driving the news: Flood watches were in place through Sunday, after up to 7 inches of rain fell in some parts of the state over the past few days, per the National Weather Service. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: More than 47

  • Maricopa County 2020 election auditors complete paper examination

    The Republican-led Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County reached a significant milestone on Friday, but it will probably be weeks before the findings are released to the public.

  • Bogdan Bogdanovic with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 06/25/2021

  • Trump knocks Biden on border, hints at 2024 plans

    "What happened on November 3, was a disgrace."Donald Trump aired his regular grievances at a rally in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday, his first since leaving the White House.In front of thousands of supporters, the former president once again spread false claims of fraud in the 2020 elections."They use COVID in order to cheat, they use COVID in order to rig the election..."blasted the Biden administration's immigration policies along the U.S.-Mexico border,"I don't know if they're doing it out of naivete, or are they doing it because they think it's really good to have all these people coming into our country, but they are putting your family into a very very bad position..."and dangled a possible run in the 2024 elections - while maintaining he rightfully won against current President Joe Biden back in November."We won the election twice. And it's possible we'll have to win it a third time."Trump hopes to reenergize Republican voters to take back majorities in Congress during the midterm elections next year. Democrats hold the majority in both chambers by a razor-thin margin. But Trump's return to a big rally also saw him lashing out at elected members of the same party, who he views as having crossed him.In Ohio, he campaigned for former White House aide Max Miller, who is challenging House Representative Anthony Gonzalez's seat in the mid-terms next year.Gonzalez is one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, on a charge of inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol attack by his supporters.Trump has vowed to campaign against all ten that voted against him.

  • Trump Ohio rally - live: Former president to give first major address since leaving office

    Follow live for the latest updates on Donald Trump’s big Ohio campaign rally

  • Byron York's Daily Memo: Biden’s reckless threat

    Welcome to Byron York's Daily Memo newsletter.

  • Who is Gina Coladangelo? Matt Hancock is accused of having affair with close aide and multi-millionaire’s wife

    Gina Coladangelo is the taxpayer-funded adviser Matt Hancock has been accused of having an affair with. It comes after Mr Hancock came under fire for an alleged affair with his close aide. The Sun published a CCTV picture allegedly showing Mr Hancock, 42, in an embrace with Ms Coladangelo, 43, in the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) shortly after 3pm on May 6.

  • Djokovic says he spoke to Serena about players’ association

    Novak Djokovic is seeking more input from pro tennis players including Serena Williams as he continues to build up his new Professional Tennis Players Association.

  • Deandre Ayton with an alley oop vs the LA Clippers

    Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns) with an alley oop vs the LA Clippers, 06/26/2021