Take this, Trump: More cities add Obama's name to landmarks, highways

LOS ANGELES -- Barack Obama hasn't been the president for nearly two years, but his fame is still spreading -- at least when it comes to naming things after him.

Signs have gone up naming a section of State Route 134 near Los Angeles as the President Barack H. Obama Highway. More

The nation's first African-American former president need not go far around the country these days to find something that carries his name. There's Barack Obama Way in New Albany Township, Indiana, and Barack Obama Boulevard in Pahokee, Florida. There's a long list of schools now named for him, like Barack Obama Academy for Academic & Civic Development in Plainfield, New Jersey, and Barack Obama Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia.

Obama even has animal species named after him, like placida barackobamai, a sea slug.

We're probably seeing the "opening salvos" in the Obama naming marathon, said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, who expects the former president's name to start showing up in heavily Democratic or predominately African-American communities.

As Obama becomes even more of an elder statesman, his fame could rank right up there with Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Theodore Roosevelt and become bipartisan, said Brinkley, a professor at Rice University in Texas.

"At the end of the line, 20 or 30 years from now, there will be hundreds of hospitals, schools, bridges and statutes," in his honor, predicted Brinkley, whose most recent book is, "Rightful Heritage: Franklin D. Roosevelt and the Land of America." "He's going to be one of the four or five most celebrated figures in U.S. history."

But the renaming process can be drawn out and sometimes isn't without controversy, as recent naming efforts in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York show.

In Los Angeles, the idea recently surfaced of naming the international airport in Obama's honor.

The recommendation surfaced from the City Council in West Hollywood, a small but prominent city in the heart of the L.A. metropolis, that recently voted to support the renaming of Los Angeles International Airport for the former president last month.

After all, New York renamed its international airport in honor of President John F. Kennedy and Congress added President Ronald Reagan to the formal name of Washington National Airport.

So when a constituent suggested the notion of Obama airport, West Hollywood Councilmember Lauren Meister said she didn't hesitate. "I said 'yeah, sounds like a good idea," she recalled.

Meister said Obama delivered eight years of a scandal-free presidency and was admired globally, the perfect image for welcoming visitors to sunny southern California.

"Having an airport that (recognizes) the first African-American president, someone who won the Nobel Peace Prize, who got us out of the 2008 economic crisis and gave us affordable health care, should be celebrated," Meister said.

She said the resolution is being sent to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and could go to the airport commission. A spokeswoman for the airport commission said it had no comment.

If the airport idea doesn't fly, Obama can still count on L.A. to have done its part. A stretch of Ventura Freeway, which is State Route 134, was renamed in his honor last year. It's now the President Barack H. Obama Highway.

State Sen. Anthony Portantino, who pushed through the legislation to make the designation, said Obama would certainly be familiar with the route, having commuted on it when he attended Occidental College in Los Angeles starting in the late 1970s.

"It's the actual stretch of freeway he used," Portantino said. "There is a proud connection. His early political career was inspired by his days here."

Portantino said he raised the nearly $7,000 to buy the freeway signs by throwing a giant fundraiser -- with tickets priced at $35. The outpouring was so great that he said there was money left over, which was donated to the Obama Foundation, the Chicago non-profit that is building the Barack Obama Presidential Center.