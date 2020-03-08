PARIS—Donald Trump's most vital Mideast allies are trending fast toward tyranny, but does an American president who's always shown a rather conspicuous penchant for dictator envy really care?

If not, he should. We all should. Because two of the most stable governmental systems in the highly unstable Middle East, Saudi Arabia's monarchy and Israel's democracy, are threatened by leaders who, it appears, will do just about anything to hold on to power.

Trump Bet the Whole Middle East on Khashoggi’s Alleged Murderer. Now He’s Doubling Down.

In Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, only 34 years old and already the de facto ruler of the country where his enfeebled octogenarian father is king, reportedly has arrested an uncle and at least three cousins, one of them a former crown prince. This amid completely unconfirmed but politically volatile rumors they were plotting a coup against MBS, as he’s known, or that his father, King Salman, has died and he is moving quickly to consolidate his absolute power. Given MBS’s record in connection with the literal butchering of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, nobody puts anything past him.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is claiming his election was stolen by conspiratorial opponents in league with Arab “terrorists,” and wants “the people” to set things straight, essentially calling them to the streets to keep him in power.

Since November, at least, some of Netanyahu's opponents have suggested he might opt for civil war before he'd give up his grip; others have said that is inconceivable, but in Netanyahu's case his conspicuous lack of scruples makes all sorts of accusations seem plausible. He has been blocked from forming a government after last week's elections not only because his coalition fell three Knesset seats short of a majority, but because he has been indicted on multiple charges of corruption and his trial is set to begin on March 17.

On Monday Netanyahu Was Toasting Victory. Now He’s Toast.

"We have lost all shame and decency," retired Israeli Supreme Court Justice Elyakim Rubinstein told the Center for Jewish and Democratic Law at Bar Ilan University on Wednesday in a warning about the threat to democracy unprecedented in Israeli history. "Conspiracies are floated from every platform. Plot lines such as 'the police and public prosecutors are joining forces to oust the prime minister'—it is completely false. These are things that never happened."

Rubinstein decried what he called "a sort of brainwashing indicating that everything is terrible and rotten" when that is not the case at all.

By Saturday, after convening an "emergency meeting" Netanyahu vowed "the public will yet settle the score with those trying to oust me."

The response to histrionics by Netanyahu and his partisans by the former armed forces chief of staff, Benny Gantz, who most likely will form the next government, was measured but firm. "Netanyahu and his people are intentionally fueling violent and extreme discourse," Gantz said in a Facebook post on Friday. "Netanyahu is ignoring the election results and is prepared to burn everything on his way to avoiding trial."

While Americans may find it easy (maybe all too easy) to understand the kind of threat to democracy taking shape in Israel, the situation in Saudi Arabia is sui generis, but no less important.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman attends a working breakfast with U.S. President Donald Trump during the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images More

The Kingdom, as it is called, was founded in the 1920s and '30s by a desert warrior named Abdelaziz ibn Saud. After oil was discovered in the country that he named for his family, the promise of enormous riches loomed on the horizon, and in the waning days of World War II, on a ship called the Quincy on the Great Bitter Lake that is part of the Suez Canal, Abdelaziz and U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt reached an agreement to assure the Saudi monarchy's security while benefiting from its oil.