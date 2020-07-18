Trump moves campaign-style events to the White House as pandemic sidelines big rallies

WASHINGTON – Trailing in the polls and sidelined from the big campaign rallies that he feeds on, President Donald Trump has found another venue to go after Joe Biden: the White House.

Three times this week, Trump turned the executive mansion into a stage for delivering searing campaign-style attacks on his Democratic rival.

Trump was just six minutes into what was billed as a Rose Garden news conference on Tuesday when he abruptly detoured from his tough talk on China and launched into a lengthy verbal assault against the former vice president.

In the sweltering summer heat, Trump recited a litany of grievances against Biden that touched on trade, the coronavirus pandemic, the Paris climate accord, the nation’s crumbling infrastructure and even the former vice president’s son, Hunter Biden.

“Joe Biden's entire career has been a gift to the Chinese Communist Party,” Trump said, calling the former vice president out by name 30 times during his hourlong monologue.

While Trump scheduled the Rose Garden gathering ostensibly to announce new trade moves against China, “it was so apparent it was a campaign event,” political analyst Stuart Rothenberg said. “It was shocking in that regard.”

Two days later, Trump tore into Biden on the White House South Lawn in what was billed as an official event focused on rolling back federal regulations. The stagecraft, however, had all the flair of a campaign rally.

Directly behind the podium bearing the presidential seal were two Chevy pickup trucks – one blue, one red. The back of the blue truck was filled with mock anvil-like weights representing the burden of federal regulations. To hammer home the message that Trump has lifted that burden, three of the fake weights were suspended mid-air over the red truck by a giant crane bearing the banner “Trump Administration."

Halfway through his remarks, Trump ripped into Biden, ominously warning that the former vice president and “his bosses from the radical left” are intent on restoring federal regulations that would destroy the nation’s suburbs, which make up a key voting bloc in the upcoming election.

"Suburbia will be no longer as we know it," Trump said.

Trump’s attacks on Biden at those two events raised eyebrows not only because of their content but also because of the setting.

Just steps from the Oval Office, the Rose Garden is normally used as the backdrop for official receptions, bill signings and presidential pronouncements. John F. Kennedy honored the Project Mercury astronauts there. Richard Nixon's daughter, Tricia, was married there amid the flowers and well-manicured shrubbery. Bill Clinton hosted the leaders of Israel and Jordan there to sign a historic declaration of peace.

The South Lawn is often the scene of State Dinners and formal arrival ceremonies for heads of state, decorous affairs filled with pomp and circumstance, 21-gun salutes and presidential inspections of the nation’s troops.

Both venues traditionally have been considered off limits to campaign-style theatrics.

Other presidents facing a tough, fast-approaching election have resorted to the so-called "Rose Garden Strategy," making public pronouncements or staging carefully orchestrated events at the White House to boost their political prospects. But none have actually used the Rose Garden to whack an opponent in the way Trump went after Biden.

Past presidents have respected the wall that has traditionally been in place to separate official government functions from campaign activities, political analysts say. But this is one wall Trump has chosen to tear down.