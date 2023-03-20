Trump moves to quash Georgia election probe

Former President Donald Trump is moving to quash a Georgia investigation into his efforts to influence the outcome of the 2020 election, seeking to bar the use of any evidence presented to a grand jury reviewing the matter.

In a 50-page filing in a Fulton County court, Trump’s attorneys blasted the investigation as “confusing, flawed, and, at times, blatantly unconstitutional.”

The Monday filing seeks to block use of a report from a grand jury on the matter, bar Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s involvement in the case, and attacks a series of interviews given by jury forewoman Emily Kohrs.

“Given the scrutiny and the gravity of the investigation and those individuals involved — namely the movant Donald J. Trump, this process should have been handled correctly, fairly, and with deference to the law and the highest ethical standards,” attorneys Jennifer Little, Drew Findling, and Marissa Goldberg wrote in the filing.

Developing

