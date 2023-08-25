Trump’s mug shot made public by Fulton County Jail after arrest

Former President Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday on felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

It is Trump's fourth indictment this year, but it's the first time he has had his mug shot taken. Fulton County authorities are taking mug shots of all 19 people charged in the case, including Trump's lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell and his former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Follow along for live updates.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released Trump's mug shot not long after he left the jail on a $200,000 bond.

District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, oversaw the charges against Trump and his co-defendants. In a filing Thursday, she requested that the trial begin Oct. 23. A judge will ultimately decide when Trump's Georgia trial will begin, as he faces other charges in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com