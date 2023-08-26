Trump mug shot merchandise goes on sale

STORY: Donald Trump's historic mug shot is now a business on its own

Y-Que, a store in the Los Angeles has taken the photo

and put it on T-shirts, mugs, and caps less than 24 hours after it was taken

Since these mug shots are considered public property, they are copyright free

[CJ Butler, Y-Que shopper]:

"I think it's very classic consumerism for this country to already have, and it just happened maybe now 24 hours ago where former president Trump got arrested, and now his face is on a T-shirt. Like, hey, I don't even think he himself would be too mad about it, because, hey, it's Trump. He sells everything so why not have a T-shirt?"

[Aaron Clark, Y-Que shopper]:

"I think it's funny. The second I saw that mug shot came out, I knew the T-shirt presses were going to be going crazy because it's just funny, like, it's crazy."

The store says in the past, items with Trump's face don't sell very well

[Becka, Y-Que Store worker]:

"I really can't make a prediction because in the past having Trump's likeness on an item has not really been a high-selling point so maybe now that it's a mug shot, it might be a different story. It's like a sociology experiment."

So would people wear a shirt with Trump's mug shot?

[Aaron Clark, Y-Que shopper]:

"I would wear one, yeah. It's funny."

[Jose Taffala, Y-Que shopper]:

"I'd definitely wear it to mock him."

[Marc, Y-Que shopper]:

"I don't want to participate in publicizing this person. I don't like him."