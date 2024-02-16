Trump must pay more than $350m in NY civil fraud trial, judge rules

Former US president Donald Trump has been sentenced to pay a fine of more than $350 million in a New York civil fraud trial and is barred for three years from running a business in the state, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled on Friday.

The case was brought by NY Attorney General Letitia James and centred around allegations that Trump inflated his companies' values when it came to getting loans but deflated them when it came to filing taxes.

Friday's ruling was not a case of guilt or innocence as Engoron had already determined Trump's guilt. The ruling was to determine what the former president would owe.

This is just the latest in what is becomig a series of negative rulings for Trump. On Thursday a judge said Trump's trial in connection with hush money payments to a porn star will start on March 25 - a case, like others, he had sought to delay.

It would be the first criminal trial against a former president in the US history. Three other criminal trials are in the works and there are other ongoing civil proceedings.