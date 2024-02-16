Trump must pay more than $350m in NY civil fraud trial, judge rules

Then US President Donald Trump attends a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Former US president Donald Trump has been ordered to pay a fine of more than $350 million in a New York civil fraud trial and is barred for three years from running a business in the state, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled on Friday.

Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr must each pay a fine of around $4 million and are not allowed to run a company in the state for two years.

"Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological," Engoron wrote in the order, referring to Trump and his sons.

The judgement is a "crushing defeat" for Trump and the fine could "wipe out his entire stockpile of cash," commented the New York Times. Trump's lawyers have announced their intention to appeal.

Political beliefs and the venue of the proceedings, not the facts, had determined the outcome of the trial, Donald Trump Jr criticized after the decision on the online platform X. New York City is considered liberal and usually votes predominantly Democrat.

The civil trial centred on the future of the 77-year-old's business empire. New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump, his sons and employees of manipulating the value of the Trump organization for years in order to obtain cheaper loans and insurance contracts.

Friday's ruling was not a case of guilt or innocence as Engoron had already determined Trump's guilt. The ruling was to determine what the former president must pay.

Since it was a civil trial, there was no threat of a prison sentence or direct consequences for Trump's bid for the presidency.

However, the ex-president is currently involved in a number of other proceedings, none of which have gone in his favour lately.

On Thursday a judge said Trump's trial in connection with hush money payments to a porn star will start on March 25 - a case, like others, he had sought to delay.

It would be the first criminal trial against a former president in US history. Three other criminal trials are in the works and there are other ongoing civil proceedings.

As recently as the end of last month, a jury in a second defamation trial awarded 80-year-old author E Jean Carroll a compensation payment of $83.3 million. Trump's lawyers have announced their intention to appeal.

Trump is considered to be the Republicans' most promising candidate in the upcoming presidential election in November. He has often used his trials as campaign rallies, which has already led to disputes with several judges.