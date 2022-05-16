Trump must post on Truth Social before posting on Twitter, SEC filing says

Former President Donald Trump. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Donald Trump plans to "partially restrict himself" on social media like Twitter, even if potential new owner Elon Musk makes good on his claim he'd let the former president back online, CNBC reports per an SEC filing from Digital World Acquisition Corp., the SPAC working to take Trump's media and technology company public.

According to the filing, the ex-president must first post to his social network Truth Social, and "can't publish the same content on another social media site for six hours," CNBC writes. Once the six hours are up, he can post on "any site to which he has access," the filing says. The policy would mostly affect Trump's Twitter use should his access be restored, CNBC claims.

The filing also says Trump can post political and fundraising messages from a personal account on any platform at any time, a caveat Axios notes gives Trump a "massive out."

Musk, who is currently working through a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, opposes the idea of permanent suspensions and said recently he would undo the ban Trump received after Jan. 6.

"If there are tweets that are wrong and bad, those should be either deleted or made invisible, and a suspension — a temporary suspension — is appropriate, but not a permanent ban," the billionaire said last week. For his part, Trump has said he wouldn't return to Twitter even if invited back, though some are hesitant to believe him.

