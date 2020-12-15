Trump must turn over financial documents to New York attorney general, judge rules
The Trump Organization must turn over documents related to a property under investigation by New York’s attorney general, following allegations that the president and associates inflated assets to obtain tax benefits.
Judge Arthur Engoron of the New York County State Supreme Court ruled the state’s Attorney General Letitia James be provided with documents between Ralph Mastromanaco, an engineer who worked with the company on Seven Springs Estate, and the Trump Organization.
“Once again, justice and the rule of law prevailed," the attorney general said in a statement. “We will immediately move to ensure that the Trump Organization complies with the court’s order and submits records related to our investigation. My office's ongoing investigation will continue, as we continue to follow the facts wherever they may lead.”
The 212-acre Westchester estate is among four properties facing a broad investigation into whether the president’s son Eric Trump and associates had inflated assets, among a suite of allegations facing the Trump family, including an ongoing criminal probe from Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance, as the president prepares to leave office.
Judge Engoron ruled that the company can’t rely on attorney-client privilege to shield the documents from the state attorney general.
He said that documents must be handed over by 18 December.
In August, the attorney general filed a motion seeking real estate documents and testimony from several witnesses against the company.
More follows…