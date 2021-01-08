Trump’s name could be barred from appearing on any federal property, as lawmaker drafts bill

Chantal Da Silva
A large group of pro-Trump protesters raise signs and flags on the grounds of the Capitol Building on 6 January, 2021 in Washington, DC. A Democratic representative has vowed to put forward legislation that would ban President Donald Trump&#x002019;s name from formally appearing on a federal building after his presidency comes to an end. (Getty Images)
A US representative has vowed to put forward a bill seeking to prevent President Donald Trump’s name from appearing on federal buildings or property following his time in power.

In the US and around the world, it is not uncommon for buildings and other landmarks to be named after political leaders.

However, Democratic Texas Rep. Jaoquin Castro is determined to ensure that honour is not extended to Mr Trump after the president was accused of inciting chaos at the US Capitol on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, Mr Castro that he would proposing legislation enshrining the rule, in addition to pushing for Mr Trump’s impeachment and removal from office, even with the end of his presidency just days away.

“In addition to supporting the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, I am also preparing legislation that would prohibit any federal building or property from being named after President Donald J. Trump,” Mr Castro wrote.

Read more: Images spark fears mob planned hostages as family say slain rioter worshipped Trump - follow live

“President Trump incited an insurrection that damaged some our nation’s most significant and sacred federal property,” he said, explaining his reasoning.

“Most importantly - let us learn from our past,” Mr Castro said. “Donald Trump should never become a future generation’s confederate symbol.”

In the wake of Wednesday’s chaos, which left five people, including a US Capitol police officer, Brian Sicknick, and a 35-year-old woman, Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer, dead, there have been growing calls for Mr Trump’s impeachment.

The intervention would have to come at a rapid pace and would need significant bipartisan support to succeed in the Senate, which is unlikely.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned the White House, however, that the House would impeach Mr Trump for “seditious acts” for inciting Wednesday’s deadly riots.

