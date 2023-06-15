Trump Names A Baffling New Enemy In Latest Unhinged All-Caps Rant

Donald Trump has found another enemy, and this one might be his most mysterious choice of villain yet.

The former president fired off an all-caps post on his flailing Truth Social website attacking many of his usual suspects, including “the radical left” and “marxists & communists.”

But this rant included a new target: Mutants.

Donald Trump vs. Mutants

Trump has a longtime habit of demonizing just about any person or group for even mild criticism.

But even so, it’s not clear who or what he meant by “mutants.”

The reaction on Twitter ranged from amused to baffled:

Mutants? So what? Now the X-Men are in on the great witch hunt. https://t.co/KJxO9paJAE — Alexander Ulysses Thor (@AlexUlyssesThor) June 14, 2023

now we are misfits and mutants as well as communists, socialists, marxists, and human scum. but do tell me more about how divisive the left is lol https://t.co/2K2qhHvRfx — just a girl (@JustASaneGirl) June 14, 2023

Mutants? Finally, Emperor Trump sees me. — Gentleman-Esquire, GED (@autarchofTexas) June 14, 2023

Trump is calling pro-democracy people names including "Mutants.' The all caps rant is his panic tell. Rs are starting to peel away from him, so he claims the opposite- being indicted is a fundraising win. It's all falling apart. The only thing he has is R support & it's cracking. pic.twitter.com/Ac9eRNZsxt — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) June 14, 2023