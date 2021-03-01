Trump names Republican impeachment supporters

  • Oops!
Former President Donald Trump called for GOP unity at a conservative convention in Orlando, Florida and then called out by name the 17 Republican House and Senate members who voted to impeach or convict him. (March 1)

DONALD TRUMP: The Democrats don't have grandstanders like Mitt Romney, little Ben Sasse, Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Pat Toomey.

[CROWD BOOING]

And in the House, Tom Rice South Carolina, Adam Kinzinger, Dan Newhouse, Anthony Gonzalez that's another beauty, Fred Upton, Jamie Herrera Butler, Peter Meyer, John Katko, David Valadao. And of course, the war monger, a person that loves seeing our troops fighting, Liz Cheney. How about that?

[CROWD BOOING]

The good news is, in her state, she's been censured. And in her state her poll numbers have dropped faster than any human being I've ever seen.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

So hopefully they'll get rid of her with the next election. Get rid of them all.

