Trump needs to find a better nickname for Biden, and fast.

Hello, everyone! Welcome to the new edition of Insider Today. Please sign up here.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I would put on my old uniform and go to war all over again to protect the right of Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump to say offensive things on TV and Twitter." — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, responding in The New York Times to Carlson and Trump's attacks on her patriotism.

WHAT'S HAPPENING

President Donald Trump listens as Robert Unanue, of Goya Foods, speaks during a roundtable meeting with Hispanic leaders in the Cabinet Room, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Washington. More

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Death tolls are rising in key states. Caseloads continue to rise at alarming rates especially in the South and West, and now deaths are also climbing in Texas, Arizona, and Florida, among other states. Nearly 60% of Americans say we've opened too quickly.

Goya Foods is facing boycott threats after Robert Unanue says US is "truly blessed" to have Trump as president. Unanue's grandparents founded Goya, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the US. Julian Castro and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among those condemning his statement.

Biden unveils $700 billion "Buy American" economic plan. It focuses on increasing demand for US-made goods and investing in breakthrough technologies.

The Hagia Sophia will become a mosque again. The glorious, 1,500-year-old building was a cathedral for 1,000 years, then a mosque for 500 years before it became a museum in 1935. Turkish President Erdogan, a devout Muslim, pushed to end its secular status. Meanwhile, Notre Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt exactly as it was before the fire — no modern spire!

VIEWS OF THE DAY

FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, center, speaks to Stacie Ritter, right, and her son, Jan, during a meeting with families who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act in Lancaster, Pa. Biden is hoping to capture Florida and other pivotal states by pushing Latino turnout rates higher than when Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump in 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File) More

Associated Press

Trump needs to find a better nickname for Biden

According to news reports, Joe Biden is a elderly man who lives in a Delaware basement. We've heard that Biden was once Vice President of the United States and a US senator. Apparently, he is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.

The Trump campaign confronts a huge problem: Americans don't have strong opinions about Joe Biden, don't seem to want to have strong opinions about him, and aren't paying much attention to what Republicans are saying about him. The greatest taunter in American politics, Trump swept to power by naming and degrading his opponents. (This list of Trump-coined nicknames may be his greatest accomplishment.) Americans don't like Trump, but he made us dislike his rivals more, especially Low-energy Jeb Bush and Crooked Hillary Clinton.

Biden has so far eluded Trump's dagger, partly by hibernating as Trump flounders through the pandemic, and partly by being a nondescript old guy. Only 28% of Americans have a strongly unfavorable view of Biden, an amazingly tiny number in this environment. And he's way, way less unpopular than Hillary Clinton was this time four years ago. She had a minus-22 net favorability rating, while Biden is just minus-1. (Trump is minus-31!)

Trump just can't figure out how to smear Biden because, as a boring white man, he just doesn't set off Trump or Trump's supporters the way Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton did. Trump has tried depicting Biden as "creepy," but that's not working, even with his own people. He's tried harder to make "Sleepy Joe" stick, but that also isn't grabbing voters. If anything, Sleepy Joe sounds like a relief. If only we had a president who was sleeping, and who didn't wake up at 5:30 am to tweet and watch Fox.

The economy is sinking. The pandemic is raging. Trash-talking represents Trump's best opportunity to win in November, which means he needs to figure out how to demonize Biden and fast.