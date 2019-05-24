Jacob Heilbrunn

Trump continues to act on the old adage that the best defense is a good offense.

Trump Needs to Govern but Loves to Battle

As Donald Trump headed to Japan on Friday, he took another shot at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi, he said, was not only the one who had started the verbal fisticuffs between him and her earlier this week, but also displayed signs of mental agitation. “Look, you think Nancy is the same as she was? She’s not. Maybe we can all say that,” Trump said. “I think Nancy Pelosi is not helping this country.”

It’s a reminder that Trump isn’t conceding an inch of political territory as he prepares to contest 2020. It is Pelosi who has emerged as his greatest antagonist in the run-up to the election. She has needled him repeatedly in recent days, casting aspersions on his mental health and judgment as well as alleging that he’s engaged in a “cover up,” in an effort to placate her own progressive base which is bellyaching over her refusal to embark upon impeachment proceedings. Whether or not Trump, as some suspect, is attempting to goad the Democrats into impeach him or is simply irate over the fusillade of attacks and investigations that they have trained upon him and his administration is an open question.

