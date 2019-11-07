Trump Needs to Reestablish Deterrence with Iran

The attack attributed to Iran on Saudi Aramco oil facilities is the latest in a series of Iranian escalations—the May 14 and June 13 tanker attacks, the June 20 downing of a U.S. drone, and July 19 seizure of the Stena Impero, a British oil tanker—in recent months that have been met with relatively minimal response by the U.S. or international community. The attack on Saudi Arabia only resulted in a renewed push for diplomatic engagement with Iran on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and new U.S. sanctions which will only achieve incremental material economic impact. With no proportional reaction to this serious escalation on the part of Iran, the linear escalation ladder often used to describe U.S.-Iran tensions has been superseded by a new, iterative escalatory pattern. The expected “tit-for-tat” pattern no longer applies to current day circumstances.

The attack was a serious escalation from Iran’s recent aggressive actions—mostly occurring within the waters surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. The attack involved cruise missiles and UAVs that may have been launched from within Iran’s own territory—a first—and caused millions of barrels of Saudi production capacity to go offline. And yet despite this, the response from the international community was rather mild. In the supposed tit-for-tat escalation pattern, Iran’s largest “tat” to date was met with no meaningful “tit” from the United States, Europe, or Saudi Arabia. This will make it harder for the United States to both deter Iran in the future and eventually re-engage Iran diplomatically, as both the Trump administration and Democrats want to do albeit in different ways.

What was the international response?

Saudi Arabia, the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom have all publicly called Iran responsible for the attack on Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq and Khurais facilities. Yet France, Germany, and the United Kingdom simply released a statement urging Iran to “refrain from choosing provocation and escalation.” President Emmanuel Macron of France even called for renewed diplomatic engagement with Iran in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, a process that at least on the face of it appears to be the focus of European efforts in the coming weeks. Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said the country wanted to avoid war and escalation.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the attack an act of war while President Trump backtracked from his original threat of retaliation. Eventually, the Trump administration settled on sending limited, conventional military assets to the region focused on bolstering Riyadh’s defenses. In addition, the administration designated Iran’s central bank (not for the first time, but now also under a counterterrorism authority) which will have no material economic impact. The administration’s reliance on an Iran strategy consisting solely of economic pressure without meaningful deterrence or the use of diplomacy is eroding the political saliency of the sanctions tools themselves. While the additional layer of sanctions on Iran’s central bank may appear at the very least politically significant, it is diminished by the fact that Trump has been saying Iran is under the “highest level of sanctions” since he withdrew from the Iran deal in May 2018, a phrase he repeated after the most recent attack.

Why do the attack and response reflect a change in the escalation ladder playbook?

Over the last several decades, Iran has operated by a playbook designed within a contextual understanding of the U.S. foreign policy of past U.S. administrations—where it escalates incrementally on the regional and nuclear fronts to increase global sympathy for its economic isolation and build leverage for a potential future negotiation without sparking a large-scale conflict with the United States. Under President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama, the escalation ladder was linear, an exercise in testing limits and hard “red lines” before going too far into the area of direct conflict. Minor miscalculations occurred but were corrected with a mixture of kinetic, covert, and diplomatic steps to rebuild deterrence.

But the Trump administration is not like previous ones in many ways with respect to how it treats public threats of military action (often delivered via Twitter) and the sometimes intentionally confusing messaging around retaliation. Ultimately a pattern is emerging that skirts the tit-for-tat escalation employed in recent confrontations, generating questions about how the escalation trajectory between the United States and Iran will now develop.