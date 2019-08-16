Trump, Netanyahu relationship erodes core values of U.S.-Israeli bond: Today's talker

In a bit of summer time drama starring President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the government of Israel on Thursday banned two sitting members of the House of Representatives from entering the country, before offering to allow one to make a more personal visit with restrictions. The prime minister’s explanation that the two representatives — Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., violated a 2017 Israeli law barring entry to those calling for and acting to boycott Israel wasn’t fooling anyone. The law provides exceptions and waivers when restricting entry might damage Israel’s foreign relations — as it most certainly has. Having sent signals as early as last month that the two representatives would be admitted, there’s little doubt the real explanation had little to do with the boycott and everything to do with Trump’s aggressive intervention to get the visit turned off. Here are the key takeaways.

Trump’s breathtaking intervention

I can tell you from personal experience working on Middle Eastern issues for both Republican and Democratic administrations, presidents have played favorites in Israeli politics before and intervened both directly and indirectly in Israeli politics. But this was much more than that. Trump pressured a longtime U.S. ally to go after his domestic political opponents to settle scores and drive an electoral agenda designed to convince voters that the two barred lawmakers are the face of the Democratic Party on Israel hostile against Jews and a Jewish state.

This wasn’t about intervening to elect Netanyahu as much as it was about a presidential vendetta and electing Trump. Hours before the government of Israel officially banned the representatives entry, Trump tweeted out that it would be a sign of weakness if Israel admitted them — effectively furthering his own political and personal vendetta against Omar and Rashid and pressuring Netanyahu to do the same.

The breathtaking arrogance and audacity of a president formally and publicly using Israel, and recruiting Netanyahu, against Democratic opponents is beyond unseemly, directly threatens the essential bipartisanship and is virtually unprecedented in the seven decades of the U.S.-Israeli relationship.

No help for Netanyahu

There’s no doubt that Trump in his consistent praising and fawning over Netanyahu has helped boost the prime minister's stock in Israel. Israelis pride themselves in their leaders’ ability to manage and bond with their most important ally. And Netanyahu has certainly received enormous benefits from Trump — first sitting president to pray at Western Wall; first to declare Jerusalem capital of Israel; open a U.S. Embassy there and recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. And Trump is certainly popular in Israel. But the way events played out in the Omar/Rashid affair may well have undermined Netanyahu’s image.

Sure, Israeli prime ministers need to remain close to U.S. presidents, but their credibility at home also depends on remaining independent and at times defying U.S. pressure. That Trump all but accused Netanyahu of weakness if he didn’t bar the two lawmakers and the sequence of events made it seem that Netanyahu was following a presidential directive.

Israelis understand how dependent he’s become on Trump and far from making Netanyahu seem decisive in banning the representatives, he now appears weak — taking orders from Trump and flip-flopping on an initial decision to admit them.