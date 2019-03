As president, Donald Trump has had his share of bromances with world leaders – certainly more than his predecessor, the cool Barack Obama, ever did.

There was the short-lived fling with French President Emmanuel Macron, an early dalliance with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that failed to launch, and a cozying up to strongman leaders – from Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines – that remain a feature of Mr. Trump’s presidency.

And then of course there was Mr. Trump’s own admission that he and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un “fell in love.”

But none of these courtships has had the visceral kinship and staying power of the relationship between Mr. Trump and Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu – a relationship that has addressed each leader’s professed respective priorities, from border security and the status of Jerusalem to, now, the Golan Heights.

As the first-name-basis leaders prepare to meet again at a White House meeting and dinner Monday and Tuesday, close observers say the lasting bond between two ardent nationalists who have Iran at the top of their enemies list is not just a matter of aligned worldviews, although that is a major factor.

Even more important, they say, is how Mr. Trump and Mr. Netanyahu identify with each other as the shunned of their country’s – and indeed the world’s – elites and as soulmates who understand their survival depends on a loyal, fervent, and forgiving political base.

“Bibi was Trump before there was Trump, always in a mode of solidifying and advancing his core base but not looking to be a unifying symbol of the state,” says David Makovsky, director of the Project on the Middle East Peace Process at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and a longtime Israel expert.

The two men “get that in each other and identify with it,” he says. “But maybe even more than that, they have a sense of common grievance, that they are up against the elites of their society, the deep state,” Mr. Makovsky adds. “They feel like they’re in the foxhole together, persecuted by essentially the same establishments, and they’ve decided to hit back at the same institutions of democracy, first among them the judiciary and the media.”

Mr. Netanyahu learned from Mr. Trump to disparage any tough coverage or media analysis of him as “fake news,” something Mr. Makovsky says the Israeli leader now does “just about every day.”

And of course both leaders find themselves and their political entourages under investigation by national judicial authorities: Mr. Trump under the cloud of the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and the felony convictions of a number of his high-level campaign aides; and Mr. Netanyahu set to be indicted by Israel’s attorney general on a number of corruption charges sometime after Israel’s April 9 elections.

MORE THAN WARMTH, UTILITY

Still, for some, “bromance” just is not the right term for the Trump-Netanyahu tandem, because they see no warmth or real friendship to a relationship in which the key common denominators are a sense of being under siege and of mutual utility.

“I don’t think Trump maintains deep personal relationships with anyone, Netanyahu included,” says Charles Kupchan, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in Washington and an expert in security alliances. “Whether he’s dealing with democratically elected leaders or with strongmen, the ‘bromances’ have been short-lived and really haven’t gone anywhere.”

But what Mr. Trump and Mr. Netanyahu have in common and the common vision they have of their political situations – these have allowed their relationship to last where others haven’t, Mr. Kupchan says.

“This is a relationship that rests on the strong mutual benefits that it brings to both sides,” he says. “Yes, there are clear ideological and stylistic similarities, and I’m sure that creates an affinity. But that doesn’t seem to create stickiness for Trump.”

Each leader finds the other very useful in maintaining strong support within his core political base. For Mr. Trump, that includes a large number of evangelicals and a small but fervent (and influential) slice of the American Jewish electorate, Mr. Kupchan says. For Mr. Netanyahu, it’s the conservative base of his Likud party and factions farther to the right.