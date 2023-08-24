Trump news latest: Ex-president placed under arrest at Fulton County jail

Donald Trump steps off the plane at Atlanta International Airport - AP

Donald Trump has been arrested in Georgia after being criminally charged over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

The former US president arrived at Fulton County jail after landing in Atlanta. Mr Trump, 77, is expected to be fingerprinted and may have his mugshot taken.

The Republican 2024 frontrunner - who claims the charges against him are a political “witch hunt” - has been arrested three times in recent months, but has so far avoided the indignity of a mugshot.

However, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said the former Commander-in-Chief will be treated like every other suspect in his jurisdiction.

“It doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” he said.

If so, it will instantly become one of the most famous booking photos on the planet - surpassing those of OJ Simpson, Hugh Grant or Tiger Woods.

This fourth case in Georgia, could be Mr Trump’s most legally treacherous, since he could not pardon himself even if re-elected to the White House in 2024.

Follow for the latest updates.

12:45 AM BST

Will Donald Trump have a mugshot taken?

It is still unclear whether Mr Trump will have a mugshot taken.

The parade of figures who have come through the jail in recent days to have their mugshot taken marks yet another surreal turning point in US politics.

They include Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, and Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor. Both are among Mr Trump’s 18 co-defendants.

Still, a mugshot of Mr Trump would be remarkable - the first ever of a sitting or former US president.

Mr Trump’s circle aren’t phased by the idea. The photo might even help their campaign fundraising.

The former president’s eldest son, Donald Jr, told reporters in Milwaukee last night the photo would be “the most famous mugshot” on the planet.

12:42 AM BST

Trump arrives at Fulton County Jail

A motorcade of 19 bikes and around a dozen cars turned into the jail at 7.33pm.

The barriers were lifted at 7.24pm. The former president was then driven past a sign reading “NO cell phones allowed in jail”.

There was a helicopter circling above the jail.

Trump motorcade

12:36 AM BST

One of the worst prisons in America

America’s prison populations dwarf many other nations, and many of its jail facilities have struggled to contend with overcrowding and other problems.

Mr Trump will have an eye-opening insider’s view of one of Georgia’s most notorious penal institutions.

Fulton County Jail, colloquially known as “Rice Street”, has a particularly bad reputation for violence and neglect. So much so that it’s currently under investigation by the Justice Department for its horrific conditions.

Stabbings are frequent and medical care is poor, according to those raising concerns.

Three people have died at the jail over the last month after being found unresponsive in their cells.

Most defendants could find themselves waiting hours to be processed, but Mr Trump is only expected to spend around 20 to 30 minutes in the jail.

Fulton County Jail

12:30 AM BST

Atlanta is not one of Trump's favourite cities

It’s fair to say Atlanta is not one of Mr Trump’s favourite cities.

The city is a Democratic stronghold, a blue dot in a sea of red, and played a large role in tipping Georgia for Joe Biden in 2020.

Ahead of his arrival, Mr Trump vented on social media: “Why is there so much MURDER in Atlanta? Why is there so much Violent Crime? People are afraid to go outside to buy a loaf of bread!

“One big reason is that failed District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is campaigning and fundraising off ‘get Trump’ (much like the others!), doesn’t have the Time, Money, or Interest to go after the real criminals, even the REALLY Violent ones, that are destroying Atlanta, and its once beautiful culture and way of life.”

He added: “This is yet another SAD DAY IN AMERICA!”

12:29 AM BST

Ex-president lands in Atlanta

Donald Trump’s red, white and blue private jet has just landed at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport.

A set of stairs has been brought over to “Trump Force One”, as his private plane is known.

A number of suited figures are standing by, awaiting Mr Trump’s descent.

A convoy of black SUVs are idling on the tarmac to ferry the former president to Fulton County Jail in northwest Atlanta.

Donald Trump

12:12 AM BST

Trump's legal troubles explained

Donald Trump’s latest indictment for allegedly trying to overturn the result of the 2020 election adds to an intimidating list of charges levelled against the former president.

The Telegraph’s Benedict Smith explains every charge Mr Trump faces and what could happen next.

Read more: All the indictment charges Donald Trump is facing

12:04 AM BST

Trump to cover his bond

Donald Trump is covering the cost of his $200,000 bond in Atlanta by putting 10 per cent towards it, according to CNN.

The former president is working with a local bail bondsman, Foster Bail Bonds, the network said.

It is the first time Mr Trump has been bound to a cash bail in his four indictments, just the latest affront by prosecutors to the Republican 2024 candidate.

Fani Willis, the district attorney who brought the indictment in Atlanta, reportedly has a track record of demanding cash bail in racketeering cases, even in non-violent offences.

According to CNN, Mr Trump had a number of options around his bail and opted for putting a 10 per cent payment towards it.

Mr Trump’s co-defendants have also been granted cash bail, including Rudy Giuliani, who stopped at a bail bond company after being booked in jail.

12:02 AM BST

Press sweat Trump’s arrival

Hordes of broadcasters and photographers have been camped outside on the pavement opposite one of the prison entrances - away from where his supporters are gathered.

It has been a hot day and people are using towels to wipe away the sweat.

As expected, there is a massive police presence.

The road has been on lockdown for an hour.

Mr Trump and his newly-hired lawyer Steven Sadow are expected to arrive at 7.30pm (12.30am BST).

Trump supporters outside the Fulton County Jail - AP

12:02 AM BST

Trump due to land in Atlanta

Good evening. Donald Trump is due to land in Atlanta, Georgia at any moment ahead of his arrest at Fulton County Jail.

The former president is facing 13 criminal charges over his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

At his arrest this evening, Mr Trump could become the first former US president to have his mugshot taken.

Follow the latest updates from our US team outside the jail in Fulton County.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.