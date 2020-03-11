Trump news – live: ‘Alarm’ over president’s 1am misspelled Twitter attack after Biden storms to primary victories

Donald Trump was up late on Tuesday to pour scorn on ex-2020 contender Elizabeth Warren for seemingly splitting her party’s progressive vote, saying she “totally destroyed the campaign of Bernie Sanders”​ after the self-styled democratic socialist lost more key primaries to front-runner and moderate Joe Biden.

As Twitter users took turns to express concern about the president’s priorities during the coronavirus outbreak, Biden picked up wins in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri, another hammer blow to his last serious rival’s challenge for the party nomination.

The president and his deputy Mike Pence have meanwhile also attracted criticism for continuing to shake the hands of supporters, despite advice to the contrary from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in the interests of containing the spread of the contagion as the total number of US cases passes the 1,000 mark.

