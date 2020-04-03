Trump news – live: President sparks mask feud with Trudeau as White House edits stockpile language after backlash at Jared Kushner claim

A person on a stretcher is removed from Carnival's Holland America cruise ship Zaandam at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, during the new coronavirus pandemic, 2 April 2020: Lynne Sladky/AP

Americans are expected to be advised to wear cloth masks in public, after the US reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the highest single day death toll in the world.

The Trump administration is formalising new guidance which will advise citizens to use non-medical masks, T-shirts or scarves over their mouths and noses while outdoors – although the president said it would not be mandatory.

White House medical experts forecast between 100,000 to 240,000 people could be killed in the US even if Americans follow strict lock-down orders.

The US Navy has relieved the captain of an aircraft carrier on which 100 of the crew have been contracted the coronavirus after he raised the alarm.

Captain Brett Crozier, who commands the USS Theodore Roosevelt and its crew of 5,000, had sent a letter to the navy pleading for help with the outbreak board the ship, which was forced to dock in Guam last week.